Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Look Ma, One Hand!

Hors d'oeuvres: easy-to-eat while standing with a drink

By Jennifer Stahlkrantz


The latest trend in catering seems to be one-handed fare. “It’s easier to socialize if you don’t have to put your glass down,” says Hannah Gorman, proprietor of Revel With DinnerThyme. The Stamford-based catering firm offers both sit-down dinners and passed or self-serve, one-handers. Some of the most popular lunch and dinner options include tacos. “One- and two-bite tacos are all the rage. They can be filled with short ribs, fried avocado, fish, pulled pork—even Korean chicken,” the mother of three says.

Other must-haves include mini brown-butter lobster rolls, sliders, hummus pockets, toasts with toppings, and don’t forget the mini bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwiches for a breakfast event. For gluten-free guests, Gorman suggests offering spring rolls made with rice paper, Thai grilled shrimp skewers, or nachos. Service is always an option with these handy-dandy delights. While cost doubles with service, passing makes things less awkward. Desserts always provide a happy ending.

“People eat dessert when it’s fresh and delicious,” notes Gorman, whose pastry chef, Clarice Langelotti, whips up brownie bites, lemon bars, cookies, truffles, fruit kabobs, and chocolate-dipped pretzels.

This article appears in the May/June 2017 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Litchfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

               

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

April 2017

Today
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

“Twenty Two North” Exhibit by Rick Schatzberg Opens April 15th at Gunn Memorial Stairwell Gallery CONTACT: Sharon Morrissey/Gunn Memorial Library gunnstaff@biblio.org From the...

Cost: No Charge

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMMarcey Hladik and Joyce Lawton- Paintings- Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Marcey Hladik is a native of Litchfield who started painting as an adult, taking her first lessons in oil painting from her mother-in-law, Edith Hladik, an accomplished artist and teacher. Since...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

“Twenty Two North” Exhibit by Rick Schatzberg Opens April 15th at Gunn Memorial Stairwell Gallery CONTACT: Sharon Morrissey/Gunn Memorial Library gunnstaff@biblio.org From the...

Cost: No Charge

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 2:00 PMMonday Scholars: Heroes and Legends: The Most Influential Characters of Literature

Facilitated by Cameron Bove, Monday Scholars is a weekly series that meets in the library’s Jamie Gagarin Community Room. The series combines the best of online learning with the best of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMMarcey Hladik and Joyce Lawton- Paintings- Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Marcey Hladik is a native of Litchfield who started painting as an adult, taking her first lessons in oil painting from her mother-in-law, Edith Hladik, an accomplished artist and teacher. Since...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

“Twenty Two North” Exhibit by Rick Schatzberg Opens April 15th at Gunn Memorial Stairwell Gallery CONTACT: Sharon Morrissey/Gunn Memorial Library gunnstaff@biblio.org From the...

Cost: No Charge

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:00 AMPilobolus "Connecting with Balance"

Connecting with Balance is a 12 week program focusing on using movement and dance to maintain and improve dynamic balance. Participants will work with Pilobolus Teaching Artists on creating...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Telephone: 860-567-8302
Contact Name: Litchfield Community Center
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMMarcey Hladik and Joyce Lawton- Paintings- Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Marcey Hladik is a native of Litchfield who started painting as an adult, taking her first lessons in oil painting from her mother-in-law, Edith Hladik, an accomplished artist and teacher. Since...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 6:30 PMBook Discussion: Fourteenth Amendment

Accompanying Stephen McGrath's lecture on March 26 is a 2-part book discussion that will be held on Tuesday, April 4 and Tuesday, April 18 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Participants will...

Cost: Free for members; $5 non-members

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

“Twenty Two North” Exhibit by Rick Schatzberg Opens April 15th at Gunn Memorial Stairwell Gallery CONTACT: Sharon Morrissey/Gunn Memorial Library gunnstaff@biblio.org From the...

Cost: No Charge

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AMWalking Tour: Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society’s Saturday morning walking tours are back for 2017! Each tour lasts about an hour—make sure to bring a bottle of water and wear comfortable shoes! We...

Cost: Free for members; $5 non-members

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMMarcey Hladik and Joyce Lawton- Paintings- Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Marcey Hladik is a native of Litchfield who started painting as an adult, taking her first lessons in oil painting from her mother-in-law, Edith Hladik, an accomplished artist and teacher. Since...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:30 PMCelebrity Chef Cooking Class

 Chef John Ferrucci, as seen on “Celebrity Chef Show” cable channel 5 returns to teach you some professional secrets.  This course will teach cooking techniques, sanitation and menu...

Cost: $140.00 pp

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Telephone: 860-567-8302
Contact Name: Litchfield Community Center
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

“Twenty Two North” Exhibit by Rick Schatzberg Opens April 15th at Gunn Memorial Stairwell Gallery CONTACT: Sharon Morrissey/Gunn Memorial Library gunnstaff@biblio.org From the...

Cost: No Charge

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMRevolution: Mapping the Road to American Independence, 1755- 1783 with Authors Richard Brown and Paul Cohen

Few wars in history have such a rich literary and cartographic heritage as that of the Revolutionary War. The high skills of the surveyors, artists, and engravers who delineated the topography and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMRevolution: Mapping the Road to American Independence, 1755- 1783 with Authors Richard Brown and Paul Cohen

Few wars in history have such a rich literary and cartographic heritage as that of the Revolutionary War. The high skills of the surveyors, artists, and engravers who delineated the topography and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMMarcey Hladik and Joyce Lawton- Paintings- Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Marcey Hladik is a native of Litchfield who started painting as an adult, taking her first lessons in oil painting from her mother-in-law, Edith Hladik, an accomplished artist and teacher. Since...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

“Twenty Two North” Exhibit by Rick Schatzberg Opens April 15th at Gunn Memorial Stairwell Gallery CONTACT: Sharon Morrissey/Gunn Memorial Library gunnstaff@biblio.org From the...

Cost: No Charge

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMMarcey Hladik and Joyce Lawton- Paintings- Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Marcey Hladik is a native of Litchfield who started painting as an adult, taking her first lessons in oil painting from her mother-in-law, Edith Hladik, an accomplished artist and teacher. Since...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 11:30 AMWEC Earth Day 5K Race

Celebrate Earth Day by running/walking a 5K trail along Steep Rock's beautiful Shepaug River in Washington Depot.  Register at www.active.com or www.wec-ct.org.  

Cost: $20.00

Where:
Steep Rock Preserve
Tunnel Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Environmental Council
Telephone: 860-868-7964
Contact Name: Diane Lash Decker
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 12:30 PMEarth Day Celebration! Helping the Kent Land Trust

Celebrate Earth Day with friends outside in beautiful Kent! Meet at the Kent Land Trust Office  for coffee and light breakfast, then pitch in at one of three nature preserves to get them ready...

Cost: none

Where:
Kent Land Trust Office
170 Kent Rd
(site of Marble Valley Farm)
Kent, CT
View map »


Telephone: 646-709-0101
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

“Twenty Two North” Exhibit by Rick Schatzberg Opens April 15th at Gunn Memorial Stairwell Gallery CONTACT: Sharon Morrissey/Gunn Memorial Library gunnstaff@biblio.org From the...

Cost: No Charge

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMWoodbury Earth Day Festival

The 22nd annual Woodbury Earth Day Festival will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 11 AM to 4 PM at Hollow Park in beautiful Woodbury. As the largest Earth Day celebration in Connecticut,...

Where:
Hollow Park
Hollow Road
Woodbury, CT
View map »


Telephone: 203-263-3113
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMMet Opera Presents: Eugene Onegin

Eugene Onegin (Tchaikovsky) April 22, 2017 at 12:55 p.m. ET Conductor: Robin Ticciati Production: Deborah Warner  Set Designer: Tom Pye  Costume Designer: Chloe Obolensky ...

Cost: $27.

Where:
Nancy Marine Studio Theatre - Warner Theatre
82 Main St
Torrington, CT  06790
View map »


Telephone: (860) 489-7180
Contact Name: Warner Theatre
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMMinds in Motion-Litchfield

Minds in Motion is an afternoon of fun & interesting workshops designed to engage students as they explore new interests and talents.  Over 20 workshops will be offered...

Cost: $25/student $20/siblings

Where:
Litchfield High School
14 Plumb Hill Rd.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Education Foundation & CT Accociation of the Gifted
Contact Name: Kathleen Reidy
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMCelebrate Earth Day at Gurski Homestead

Give us your ideas about the future of the Homestead Help plant trees and a flower garden at the Homstead 20 Free Trees to take home (first come first serve) Learn about pollinators and...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Gurski Homestead
26 Obtuse Hill Road
Brookfield, CT
View map »


Telephone: 203-775-7300
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:15 PMBroadway Smash "End of the Rainbow" Makes Fairfield County Premiere at MTC MainStage in Norwalk, CT

WHAT: "End of the Rainbow," a play with music by Peter Quilter. It's December 1968 and Judy Garland is about to make her comeback...again. In a London hotel room, with both her new...

Cost: $30-$55

Where:
Music Theatre of Connecticut
509 Westport Ave
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Music Theatre of Connecticut
Telephone: 203-454-3883
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMMarcey Hladik and Joyce Lawton- Paintings- Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Marcey Hladik is a native of Litchfield who started painting as an adult, taking her first lessons in oil painting from her mother-in-law, Edith Hladik, an accomplished artist and teacher. Since...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Pay to Play

Hiring in for some good times

Tying the Knot Abroad

Going Far Away to get closer together

Beyond the Bounce House

Simple treats can add a special touch

Simply White

Put a Ring On It

Edit ModuleShow Tags