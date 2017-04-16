Litchfield Out & About - May June

A Good Start - Join Alex Boianghu every Sunday to start your week off with ancient Tibetan meditation exercises and techniques that will bring positive energy and health into your life. This eight-week course will be held at Valley Spirit Cooperative & Wellness Center. valleyspiritcoop.com

4.20 Folk-rock troubadour Jonathan Edwards, best known for his 1971 hit “Sunshine (Go Away)” and others such as “Honky Tonk Stardust Cowboy,” is out on the road again and will be returning to Connecticut to perform at the Infinity Music Hall and Bistro in support of his newest album Tomorrow’s Child. infinityhall.com

4.48-4.29 Yay Spring // The Hollister House Garden will celebrate spring with an opening weekend, April 28 and 29. The gentle garden andexcitement for what’s to come later in the season makes for a great celebration to welcome spring and enjoy the garden. hollisterhousegarden.org

4.29 The world’s best-loved musical, Annie, returns to the Palace Theater in Waterbury featuring favorite hits such as “Easy Street,” “I Don’t Need Anything But You,” and “Tomorrow,” The production features book and score by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, and Martin Charnin. palacetheater.org

5.7 For Mothers Day, celebrate and spend some quality time with your mom at The Silo Hunt Hill Farm. Learn how to prepare a delicious menu consisting of roasted artichoke hearts with lemon-parmesan vinaigrette, chilled rosemary pea soup, flatbread with roasted spiced carrot puree, and cilantro oil, roasted za’atar chicken and quinoa salad in butter leaf cups, quick pickled cauliflower and red onions, and fresh strawberry ice cream—a meal fit for a mother. thesiloct.org

5.13 At the Wisdom House, join Chef Margaret Jacobs on May 13 and learn how to create a delicious summer line-up that has everything to do with strawberries. The line-up includes strawberry ice cream, crunchy sugared strawberries, strawberry vinaigrette, and everything in between. wisdomhouse.org

5.20 Light Me Up at the Gunn Memorial Library’s annual spring fundraiser Library Luminaries will light up the library with cocktails from 5:30 to 7 pm, followed by dinners in beautiful country homes where noteworthy people will be honored as Luminaries. Reservations are required. gunnlibrary.org