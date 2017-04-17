Hey, Pepe!

Local favorite, Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, expands to Waterbury

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana opens its 3,500-square-foot, 90-seat space in Waterbury on April 17, 2017. Pepe’s twirls its thin-crust, coal-fired Neapolitan style pizza utilizing the family’s recipes that patriarch Frank Pepe grew up with in his town of Maiori, on the Amalfi coast of Italy, and brought to New Haven nearly a century ago. “Waterbury has long been on our radar,“ says Gary Bimonte, the grandson of Frank Pepe.”