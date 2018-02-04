Syrup Time!

Historical tours of maple syrup

During the last weekend of February (February 24-25) and the two following weekends in March, Flanders Nature Center gives historical tours explaining how maple syrup was discovered by Native Americans, the process of tapping trees, and the conditions needed in order to collect sap and boil it down into syrup. The tour ends with a sampling of the delicious syrup in the sugar house. Executive director Arthur Milnor says, “Families come out every year to enjoy our maple syrup weekends.”

The Sugar House is the hub of the Nature Center’s maple sugaring operations and the center of Flanders’ annual maple sugaring program. The post-and-beam structure contains the sugar processing equipment, while another large room hosts public gatherings, educational activities, and children’s summer programs. Flanders Nature Center got its start back in 1926 when the wealthy Van Vleck family purchased a farm and home along both sides of Flanders Road. Their daughter Natalie began to seek ways to protect the cherished farmland.

In 1963, Flanders Nature Center, Inc. was chartered as a non-profit organization. Ten years later, Flanders became one of the first land trusts in the area. Flanders uses the land that they’ve acquired and preserved to promote the understanding and appreciation of nature, art, and the environment.