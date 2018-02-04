Sneaking Around

Trying to photograph a coyote

By John Clery

They are always sneaking up on me. Coyotes that is. To some they are a creature that ought to be wiped out and for others, like myself, they are the ultimate survivors and a necessity for a balanced ecosystem. For centuries man has tried to eradicate them yet they survive with tenacity.

My first brush with a coyote occurred while I was out taking wildlife photographs. I was standing by a lone tree in a farm field hoping that a deer or two would show themselves for a photo. All of a sudden I heard a blood curdling sound. As I turned to look, a fawn ran out onto the alfalfa field, screaming its lungs out. Hot on its tail was a coyote. They ran in my direction and by the time I raised the camera the fawn was already past. The charging coyote was the only image my camera caught. The fawn and coyote ran into the woods and I thought that was the end of it.

However, it wasn’t. All of a sudden, below me on the hillside, the fawn and coyote burst out of the woods into the field and the pursuit continued. I was able to take a string of photos while the coyote chased down and eventually caught the fawn. I assume that the fawn was calling for its mother but she had arrived too late. The mother walked toward the coyote as it was resting with its kill. She stopped, stared, and walked back into the woods. It was a fascinating and melancholy experience at the same time.