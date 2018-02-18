Litchfield Out and About - March/April

2.27-4.8 Winter Wine –– Now through April 8, guests are invited to stop in and get a stamp at each of the six participating vineyards along the Litchfield Hills Winter Wine Trail. Once they do, they will be entered to win one of many great prizes. The participating wineries are Brignole Vineyards, DiGrazia Vineyards, Haight-Brown Vineyards, Hopkins Vineyard, Jerram Winery, and Sunset Meadow Vineyards. lhwinterwinetrail.com

3.2-3.4 and 3.9-3.11 One-Act Plays –– Community Theatre at Woodbury presents An Evening of One-Act Plays on March 2-4 and 9-11. Moments by Bruce Kane will be directed by Jack Kearney, The Real Problem by Bruce Kane will be directed by Teresa Moran, and The Philadelphia by David Ives will be directed by Keli Solomon. Purchase your tickets at ctawct.org

3.10 Debbie Labbe from Country Quilt Llama Farm will guide walks with her llamas at 1 pm on March 10 at White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield. The cost is $20 per person with a percentage donated to the White Memorial Conservation Center. Call Debbie at 860-248-0355 to pre-register.

3.31 Easter Eggs Workshop –– Dress for a mess from noon on March 31 at Gunn Memorial Library in Washington. Bring in your own white hard boiled eggs and use all the library’s craft supplies—dye, glitter, stickers, and more to make your Easter eggs special and unique. gunnlibrary.org

4.7 Twelve Moons Coffee House, a grass-roots, community-organized, arts-oriented event, is held on the first Saturday of each month from 7-10pm at St. John’s Church on Main Street in Salisbury. Coffee, tea, and a variety of baked and savory foods contribute to the relaxed environment.

stjohnssalisbury.org

4.21 Spiritual Beat –– On April 21 Susan Strand will begin with an intention for the session, encouraging guests to flow into a chant while using drumming to center the group. Participants may bring any type of hand drum or they are free to use one of the drums that is available. wisdomhouse.org

4.21 Godspell: This successful rock opera follows Jesus as He recruits a group of followers and teaches them various lessons through song and dance where His messages of kindness, love, and tolerance come to life. Playing April 21-May 6 at the Thomaston Opera House. landmarkcommunitytheatre.org