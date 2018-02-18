Edit ModuleShow Tags
Litchfield Out and About - March/April




2.27-4.8 Winter Wine –– Now through April 8, guests are invited to stop in and get a stamp at each of the six participating vineyards along the Litchfield Hills Winter Wine Trail. Once they do, they will be entered to win one of many great prizes. The participating wineries are Brignole Vineyards, DiGrazia Vineyards, Haight-Brown Vineyards, Hopkins Vineyard, Jerram Winery, and Sunset Meadow Vineyards. lhwinterwinetrail.com

3.2-3.4 and 3.9-3.11 One-Act Plays –– Community Theatre at Woodbury presents An Evening of One-Act Plays on March 2-4 and 9-11. Moments by Bruce Kane will be directed by Jack Kearney, The Real Problem by Bruce Kane will be directed by Teresa Moran, and The Philadelphia by David Ives will be directed by Keli Solomon. Purchase your tickets at ctawct.org

3.10 Debbie Labbe from Country Quilt Llama Farm will guide walks with her llamas at 1 pm on March 10 at White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield. The cost is $20 per person with a percentage donated to the White Memorial Conservation Center. Call Debbie at 860-248-0355 to pre-register. 

3.31 Easter Eggs Workshop –– Dress for a mess from noon on March 31 at Gunn Memorial Library in Washington. Bring in your own white hard boiled eggs and use all the library’s craft supplies—dye, glitter, stickers, and more to make your Easter eggs special and unique. gunnlibrary.org

4.7 Twelve Moons Coffee House, a grass-roots, community-organized, arts-oriented event, is held on the first Saturday of each month from 7-10pm at St. John’s Church on Main Street in Salisbury. Coffee, tea, and a variety of baked and savory foods contribute to the relaxed environment. 
stjohnssalisbury.org 

4.21 Spiritual Beat –– On April 21 Susan Strand will begin with an intention for the session, encouraging guests to flow into a chant while using drumming to center the group. Participants may bring any type of hand drum or they are free to use one of the drums that is available. wisdomhouse.org

4.21 Godspell: This successful rock opera follows Jesus as He recruits a group of followers and teaches them various lessons through song and dance where His messages of kindness, love, and tolerance come to life. Playing April 21-May 6 at the Thomaston Opera House. landmarkcommunitytheatre.org

4.21 Earth Day 5K –– Help keep Washington beautiful! Start the day at 9 a.m. on April 21 for a 5K road race at the Steep Rock Preserve. Do good by spending some time cleaning up your road. Residents are encouraged to drop your road clean up trash bags in the dumpster located in front of town hall. wec-ct.org

9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
3:00 PMBarbra Kraut & Joan Morosani in the Loft Gallery

The Loft Gallery will host Litchfield artists, Barbra Kraut and Joan Morosani, from February 21 through April 8. ​The exhibit will highlight abstract paintings by Ms. Kraut,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
The Smithy and Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
New Preston , CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information

1:45 PMFood For Thought

Brandywine Living offers Brain Fitness Program to the Community  Brandywine Living at Litchfield is proud to offer an innovative educational program for the community, Food for Thought:...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Brandywine Living at Litchfield
19 Constitution Way
19 Constitution Way
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Brandywine Living at Litchfield
Telephone: 860-567-9500
Contact Name: Amber Chapman
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 3:00 PMmeet. play. flow.

On March 3,  RTfacts in Kent, CT will host a day for exploring local wellness practices in their Kent Barns Gallery space. Try a class in Yoga, Barre, Pilates, Tai Chi, Belly Dancing,...

Cost: $35

Where:
RT facts gallery
8 Old Barns Rd
Kent , CT  06757
View map »


Sponsor: RT facts
Telephone: 860-927-1700
Contact Name: natalie randall
Website »

More information
