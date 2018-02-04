HVA Auction
Actress Christine Baranski, actor Margo Martindale and fashion designer Linda Allard lent a hand
On December 3, HVA held its 27th annual Auction for the Environment at the Washington Primary School. Actress Christine Baranski hosted the popular event. Board members and actor Margo Martindale and fashion designer Linda Allard were on hand at a pre-event brunch held in Linda Allard’s beautiful home.
Photos: Christine Baranski, Margo Martindale, Linda Allard;
Nancy Evans, Alicia Zalka, and Jane Whitney:
Mike Harney, Margo Martindale, Elyse Harney Morris, Litchfield Magazine editor Mary Beth Lawlor, Evan van Hook, Ann Barrett, and Kathleen Devayney.
