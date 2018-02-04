Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Going Dutch

An Epicurean Gem celebrates 50 years

By Joseph Montebello


Betsy, with parents Wilma and Wolfgang Joas, proudly display their wares.

Photo above by Visko Hatfield

Whether you live in Litchfield, Washington, or any town in the northwest corner, mention the Dutch Epicure and people swoon. Here you will find a most distinctive mix of food products, to say nothing of the fresh baked goods and the wide array of cooked foods.

It all began on the Holland America cruise ship the SS Rotterdam where Betsy and Wolfgang Joas, owners of the Dutch Epicure, first met. He was working in the kitchen while she worked as a showgirl, a stewardess, and a babysitter. They fell in love, got married, and began their amazing adventure. “My father was born in Berlin and my mother is from Diemen, just outside of Amsterdam,” Wilma Joas, their daughter, explains. “After they were married my father got a restaurant job in New York City. Then a friend who had worked on the ship with him was working at the Yankee Pedlar in Torrington and got him a job there as pastry chef. That’s how we wound up in Litchfield.”

The Dutch Epicure shop was actually in existence before the Joases arrived here. It was strictly a bakery and was housed in the little red building down the road that is now the Braeval shop. The owner was retiring and wanted to sell the business. When the 600 square foot space became too small, the couple moved to what was then Bantam Electric’s showroom, next door to the present location.

In the beginning there was not much business but local Dutch people and their friends found the shop and the couple stayed the course. “Perseverance,” says Mr. Joas, a tall soft-spoken man. “We were poor but we kept going. After the first year, our accountant said turn the key and just leave,” he explains with a laugh. But they didn’t. By this time the couple had three daughters to raise. Wilma, the youngest, is now the owner of the business.

 “I virtually grew up in the kitchen of that little red building helping out after school and on weekends,” she recalls. “I had no interest in going into the business. I graduated from Boston University with a degree in communications. However, when my parents wanted to sell the business, I decided to come home and keep it in the family.”

(Photo: It all began in a small white cottage.  Wilma Joas seen here with her two babies out front.)

Joas has held true to the original concept of the shop. “We are known region-wide for our European style pastries, breads, cookies, and cakes made on the premises; German meats and sausages, various fine teas, jams, and chocolates from all over Europe. And we still have some of the more unique Dutch cheeses,” says Joas. 

“We cut to order and you can taste a sample before you buy. That doesn’t happen in most local shops.”

But it is still the homemade cakes and breads that have people lining up, they say. Requests for cakes for special occasions are always honored. Joas has a photographic memory and can replicate anything she’s done before. “There is more competition than when my parents first started. You need to keep the mix interesting, have a positive attitude, and, as my dad says, perseverance.” 

IN THE DAY Wolfgang, Wilma, and daughter Betsy in the original Dutch Epicure Shop. Serving up cheeses, cookies, meats, and more along with their freshly baked and decorated cakes.

 

This article appears in the March/April 2018 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Litchfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us    

Sign-up for our event 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

February 2018

Today
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 6:00 PMXR Jewelry pop up by Xavier Ricolfi

Come see and shop for Xavier Ricolfi's new line of jewelry just in time for Valentine's Day!  French designer Xavier Ricolfi draws upon his industrial design background, ...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 8:00 PMHartford Boat Show

Now in its 49th year, the Hartford Boat Show features the newest boats on the market including center consoles, fishing boats, luxury cruisers, deck and pontoon boats, sport and ski boats, personal...

Cost: $10 online, $12 at the door

Where:
Connecticut Convention Center
100 Columbus Boulevard
Hartford, CT  06103
View map »


Sponsor: Connecticut Marine Trades Association
Telephone: 860-767-2645
Contact Name: Kathleen Burns
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Celebrates Valentine's Day

Gallery 25 is excited to host its first annual Valentine’s Day shopping event to be held on Sunday, February 11th from 12PM – 5PM.  Refreshments will be served and many artists...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
Route 202
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Contact Name: Judith Secco
Website »

More information
Works of Love Art Show & Reception

The American Mural Project (AMP) is hosting a small works art show celebrating the work of love, February 2-11, 4-7pm.The exhibit and sale will be held in AMP’s new program...

Where:
74 Whiting Street
Winsted, CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 6:00 PMXR Jewelry pop up by Xavier Ricolfi

Come see and shop for Xavier Ricolfi's new line of jewelry just in time for Valentine's Day!  French designer Xavier Ricolfi draws upon his industrial design background, ...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:30 PMLIVE, LEARN LUNCH SERIES presents “Road Scholar-Educational Adventures”

Doug and Ellen Stevens, from Road Scholar, a not-for-profit leader in educational travel for adults, offer thousands of educational travel adventures around the globe. 11:00 am presentation/ Q...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 6:00 PMXR Jewelry pop up by Xavier Ricolfi

Come see and shop for Xavier Ricolfi's new line of jewelry just in time for Valentine's Day!  French designer Xavier Ricolfi draws upon his industrial design background, ...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:00 PMLove Heals

In celebration of Valentine’s Day this class will examine how Love heals on a cellular level. We will honor ourselves,  and others in a guided loving/kindness meditation, and talk about...

Cost: 10.00 per person/any money raised will go to the Fresh Air Fund for Children

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 6:00 PMXR Jewelry pop up by Xavier Ricolfi

Come see and shop for Xavier Ricolfi's new line of jewelry just in time for Valentine's Day!  French designer Xavier Ricolfi draws upon his industrial design background, ...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 6:00 PMXR Jewelry pop up by Xavier Ricolfi

Come see and shop for Xavier Ricolfi's new line of jewelry just in time for Valentine's Day!  French designer Xavier Ricolfi draws upon his industrial design background, ...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 6:00 PMXR Jewelry pop up by Xavier Ricolfi

Come see and shop for Xavier Ricolfi's new line of jewelry just in time for Valentine's Day!  French designer Xavier Ricolfi draws upon his industrial design background, ...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 3:00 PMFriday Feast and Dancing Feet

Join us the 3rd Friday of each month for a light lunch, music and dancing. Music this month: “Michael Ciulla”.  Music made possible by the NW CT Community Foundation Litchfield...

Cost: $7.00 per person

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PMChinese New Year

We are celebrating the Chinese New Year in style at Hunt Hill Farm! Work alongside the Chef and learn how to cook a traditional Chinese New Year's feast. This occasion is based heavily on...

Cost: 95.00

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 2:00 PMFriday Feast and Dancing Feet

Join in at the Litchfield Community Center on the 3rd Friday of each month through June for a light lunch, live music and even some dancing! Jan 19 Feb 16 March 16 Apr 20 May 18...

Cost: $7

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Rd
Litchfield, CT
View map »


Telephone: 860-567-8302
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 6:00 PMXR Jewelry pop up by Xavier Ricolfi

Come see and shop for Xavier Ricolfi's new line of jewelry just in time for Valentine's Day!  French designer Xavier Ricolfi draws upon his industrial design background, ...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 PMClimate Change: Five Reasons to Be Optimistic About Our Future

On February 17 at 11 am, Noble Horizons welcomes Dr. Joshua R. Ginsberg, President of the Carey Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, New York.  Dr. Ginsberg will present,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Noble Horizons
17 Cobble Road
Salisbury, CT  06068
View map »


Sponsor: Noble Horizons
Telephone: 860-435-9851
Contact Name: Caroline Burchfield
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Anything But a Cop

Robert Clohessy and his journey to acting

The Kids Are Alright

A Summer Camp Inspires Many to Find Their Own Beat

Dynamic Design Duo

Spending time with DBO Home

Grit and Grace

Megan Henry slides into the next chapter

What is the old factory across from The Market in Bantam?

Edit ModuleShow Tags