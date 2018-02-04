Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Fifth Annual Green Award Winners




The Green Awards recognize businesses, non-profits, and individuals who are leading the local fight to protect the environment while also creating a sustainable social and economic community. The winners, selected below, will be honored at a reception and ceremony, on March 22, at 6 pm, at Hotel Zero Degrees, Danbury. The ceremony is open to public. Tickets are $50 at townvibe.com/greenevent.

THE WINNERS

Category 1: Businesses or non-profit organizations whose primary focus is producing or selling innovative green products, providing innovative green services, and/or promoting a green lifestyle. Two winners.

Washington Environmental Council  //  wec-ct.org

WEC began in 1972 and has led environmental efforts in Washington, CT, in such efforts as creating the town’s first recycling program, being the first town to ban the storage and disposal of fracking waster, and awarding student scholarships. And last year it organized an Earth Day 5K, partnering with The Steep Rock Association and Future Now Environmental Expo. 

Wilton Go Green   //  wiltongogreen.org

Wilton Go Green is making a big difference in a small town. It has become the hub of Wilton green activities and has developed several programs that have gone on to inspire other towns to create similar programs, most notably the Wilton No-Idling Program and Wilton Zero Waste Schools initiatives. Other activities include the CT GreenLEAF school program, Green Speaker Series, Annual Wilton Go Green Festival, Green Business Designation Program, Solarize Wilton, and Home Energy Solutions programs and more.

Category 2: Businesses or non-profit organizations that have significantly incorporated green practices or products into their culture and operations. Two winners.

Murphy Brothers Contracting   //  murphybrothers.com

Murphy Brothers Contracting was a huge early-adopter solar-shingle installation. Today Murphy Brothers uses SunTegra Solar Shingles, which it says produce 30 percent more solar-produced energy per square inch at 30 percent less the cost than other products. Murphy believes that building green is simply building smart. Murphy Brothers is also a certified installers of LiveRoof, a patented hybrid green roof system, which has been installed on nearly four million square feet and over a thousand projects worldwide.

Asarasi, Inc.   //  asarasi.com

Asarasi’s sustainable and renewable water is harmlessly sourced from living wells, trees, and is the only 100 percent pure water USDA certified organic. A byproduct of the maple industry, Asarasi is a renewable source of fresh water that is harmlessly harvested from trees! Asarasi’s packaging is eco-friendly and produced with a 100 percent recyclable glass bottle with metal twist-off crown, ensuring a minimal footprint on the planet.

Category 3: Individuals who are actively promoting and living a green lifestyle.

Martha Klein  //  The Sierra Club

Martha Klein of Norfolk is consistently trying to mitigate climate change and in her position a chair of the Sierra Club in Connecticut advocates for renewable energy. Klein writes legislative briefs, facilitates informational sessions, and organizes public testimony on all things environmental in Connecticut. She also co-organized a huge contingent of Connecticut volunteers to attend the People’s Climate March last April in Washington. DC. 

 

HONORABLE MENTIONS

SPONSORS:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This article appears in the March/April 2018 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Litchfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us    

Sign-up for our event 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

February 2018

Today
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 6:00 PMXR Jewelry pop up by Xavier Ricolfi

Come see and shop for Xavier Ricolfi's new line of jewelry just in time for Valentine's Day!  French designer Xavier Ricolfi draws upon his industrial design background, ...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 8:00 PMHartford Boat Show

Now in its 49th year, the Hartford Boat Show features the newest boats on the market including center consoles, fishing boats, luxury cruisers, deck and pontoon boats, sport and ski boats, personal...

Cost: $10 online, $12 at the door

Where:
Connecticut Convention Center
100 Columbus Boulevard
Hartford, CT  06103
View map »


Sponsor: Connecticut Marine Trades Association
Telephone: 860-767-2645
Contact Name: Kathleen Burns
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMGallery 25 Celebrates Valentine's Day

Gallery 25 is excited to host its first annual Valentine’s Day shopping event to be held on Sunday, February 11th from 12PM – 5PM.  Refreshments will be served and many artists...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Gallery 25 at New Milford Art Depot
11 Railroad Street
Route 202
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Gallery 25
Telephone: 860-355-6009
Contact Name: Judith Secco
Website »

More information
Works of Love Art Show & Reception

The American Mural Project (AMP) is hosting a small works art show celebrating the work of love, February 2-11, 4-7pm.The exhibit and sale will be held in AMP’s new program...

Where:
74 Whiting Street
Winsted, CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 6:00 PMXR Jewelry pop up by Xavier Ricolfi

Come see and shop for Xavier Ricolfi's new line of jewelry just in time for Valentine's Day!  French designer Xavier Ricolfi draws upon his industrial design background, ...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:30 PMLIVE, LEARN LUNCH SERIES presents “Road Scholar-Educational Adventures”

Doug and Ellen Stevens, from Road Scholar, a not-for-profit leader in educational travel for adults, offer thousands of educational travel adventures around the globe. 11:00 am presentation/ Q...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 6:00 PMXR Jewelry pop up by Xavier Ricolfi

Come see and shop for Xavier Ricolfi's new line of jewelry just in time for Valentine's Day!  French designer Xavier Ricolfi draws upon his industrial design background, ...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:00 PMLove Heals

In celebration of Valentine’s Day this class will examine how Love heals on a cellular level. We will honor ourselves,  and others in a guided loving/kindness meditation, and talk about...

Cost: 10.00 per person/any money raised will go to the Fresh Air Fund for Children

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 6:00 PMXR Jewelry pop up by Xavier Ricolfi

Come see and shop for Xavier Ricolfi's new line of jewelry just in time for Valentine's Day!  French designer Xavier Ricolfi draws upon his industrial design background, ...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 6:00 PMXR Jewelry pop up by Xavier Ricolfi

Come see and shop for Xavier Ricolfi's new line of jewelry just in time for Valentine's Day!  French designer Xavier Ricolfi draws upon his industrial design background, ...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 6:00 PMXR Jewelry pop up by Xavier Ricolfi

Come see and shop for Xavier Ricolfi's new line of jewelry just in time for Valentine's Day!  French designer Xavier Ricolfi draws upon his industrial design background, ...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 3:00 PMFriday Feast and Dancing Feet

Join us the 3rd Friday of each month for a light lunch, music and dancing. Music this month: “Michael Ciulla”.  Music made possible by the NW CT Community Foundation Litchfield...

Cost: $7.00 per person

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PMChinese New Year

We are celebrating the Chinese New Year in style at Hunt Hill Farm! Work alongside the Chef and learn how to cook a traditional Chinese New Year's feast. This occasion is based heavily on...

Cost: 95.00

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 2:00 PMFriday Feast and Dancing Feet

Join in at the Litchfield Community Center on the 3rd Friday of each month through June for a light lunch, live music and even some dancing! Jan 19 Feb 16 March 16 Apr 20 May 18...

Cost: $7

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Rd
Litchfield, CT
View map »


Telephone: 860-567-8302
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 6:00 PMRobert Deyber artwork

Robert Deyber (born August 1955 in Greenwich, Connecticut) is an American artist best known for literal visual portrayals of cliches, euphemisms, and idioms from the English and other languages....

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 6:00 PMXR Jewelry pop up by Xavier Ricolfi

Come see and shop for Xavier Ricolfi's new line of jewelry just in time for Valentine's Day!  French designer Xavier Ricolfi draws upon his industrial design background, ...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 PMClimate Change: Five Reasons to Be Optimistic About Our Future

On February 17 at 11 am, Noble Horizons welcomes Dr. Joshua R. Ginsberg, President of the Carey Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, New York.  Dr. Ginsberg will present,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Noble Horizons
17 Cobble Road
Salisbury, CT  06068
View map »


Sponsor: Noble Horizons
Telephone: 860-435-9851
Contact Name: Caroline Burchfield
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Grit and Grace

Megan Henry slides into the next chapter

Starting a Pool

New life springs forth as winter recedes

Sneaking Around

Trying to photograph a coyote

Art: Au Naturale

Syrup Time!

Historical tours of maple syrup
Edit ModuleShow Tags