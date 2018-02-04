Comfort With a Twist

Swyft offers interesting food in a casual tavern setting

By Mary Beth Lawlor

After much anticipation, chef Joel Viehland opened Swyft in Kent in early December. The historic 18th-century building is now home to a modern 40-seat tavern and full bar with a focus on adventurous comfort food. Small plates include broken burrata with sweet roasted peppers, with entrées ranging from rabbit Milanese with cardoon gribiche to a burger with old-school tallow fries.

In their Pavesi oven from Naples, Swyft offers a selection of wood-fired seasonal pizzas such as kale and potato pie as well as the classic margherita topped with their own stretched mozzarella. Many of the ingredients and products on the menu come from Rock Cobble Farm just minutes away in South Kent.

The restaurant offers an extensive wine, beer, and cocktail program, with an emphasis on natural wines, as well as many craft beers from brewers in Connecticut and the Hudson Valley.

“I’m really excited to build upon some of the regional themes I was exploring at my previous restaurant and bring a rustic but elevated experience to diners in Kent,” Chef Viehland says.

Viehland has experience in the region, with his celebrated Community Table in Washington, as well as in New York City, New Orleans, and Copenhagen. Most recently he was the opening chef for L’estudio, a cafe on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.