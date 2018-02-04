Art: Au Naturale
Attempting to identify the simple things in life, Amy Wheeler enjoys conveying this simplicity that is often overlooked. Her upcoming show at the Burnham Library in Bridgewater will tap into the beauty, use, and purposefulness of things manmade and of nature. Raised in Sherman and now in Bridgewater, Wheeler is an elementary teacher in Norwalk, where she nurtures young minds and enables their imaginations to run wild. Wheeler’s work will be on display through March 31.
Add your comment: