Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Teacher Retreat

Their very secret spot, high upon a hill

By Hannah Van Sickle Barrett


Photographs by Elliott Kaufman, Portrait by Stan Godlewski

A cabin deep in the woods is what one might expect to find at the bottom of the 1,800-foot-long gravel drive that winds through the forested ridge above Cornwall Bridge. This conventional expectation led architect Larry Wente to create a playfully unassuming introduction to Carol and Larry Rand’s Sharon home. The rustic front door, flanked by a traditional red-stained exterior does indeed evoke a cabin in the woods. In the foyer, where red siding is echoed, an impressive native-stone lintel spans nearly eight feet before giving way to the home’s pièce de résistance: panoramic views of the deeply carved and mist-filled valley on either side of the Housatonic River below. 

The Rands admittedly “went looking for a view” upon their retirement from Kent School. While the rocky outcropping at the edge of their property was not the first place the couple explored, what soon became apparent is that they already owned such a view. The Rands had been living at the top of the aforementioned driveway since 1969, in an old fieldstone house, where the elevation was a whopping 1,350 feet above sea level. 

Carol recalls cross-country skiing through their extensive woods, spanning more than 45 acres, in the early mornings. She knew that upon emerging from the tree-lined skid roads, a beautiful vista unfolded encompassing views as far as Goshen and Cornwall. The Rands decided they could clear a wedge of land, retain 40 acres, and build on the very property where they already lived. Thus began a search for the individual who would help them actualize their dream home.

Carol remembers calling Wente, a New York–based architect, and articulating their goal: to build an eco-friendly, elder-friendly house that sits lightly on the land. She asked, “Are you interested?” Wente’s quick reply set the project in motion: “This is exactly what I’m interested in.” What ensued was a project shaped by the central organizing principle of bringing the outdoors inside. Attention to detail reverberates throughout the lofty space and culminates in sweeping perspectives. Nearly every room on the main level enjoys both close and distant views over the valley, a spectacle Larry Rand calls “remarkable for the constantly changing shadows created as the sun moves over the hills in the afternoon.”  

A trinity of features—wood, glass, and stone—unifies the 4,500-square-foot contemporary home that reflects a true collaboration between architect and homeowners. Both the home’s exterior as well as interior walls and ceilings feature Western red cedar, a sustainable and durable wood highly revered for its resistance to rot, decay, and insects. Its qualities of being pitch and resin-free create a canvas of opportunities for color employed most notably in the sunroom, the stairway to the lower level, and throughout the guest quarters.

Stone, featured predominantly in the spaces mirroring the home’s largely glassed-in areas, is indigenous to both Connecticut and upstate New York. One of the couple’s favorite features is the double-sided stone fireplace, anchored between the living and dining rooms, boasting matching hearths. The twin of the stone lintel in the foyer was split in two lengthwise to create this dramatic focal point. The kitchen features Persian-granite counters and the sunroom floor is Connecticut bluestone. A symphony of hues and textures come together for a main level that is elder-friendly and requires no need to navigate stairs.

Wente’s philosophy—to use materials in the building process as they can be purchased—means many of the home’s spaces are based upon the materials’ dimensions in order to incur as little waste as possible. Further eco-friendly choices include a freestanding solar array, consisting of 24 panels, that supplements the Rands’ reliance on the grid. Both high and low windows throughout the home, coupled with ceiling fans, create natural ventilation and eliminate the need for air conditioning. The home’s radiant heat, spread across an impressive 12 zones, is fueled by propane.  

While both Rands emphasize intellectual pursuits in their free time—as reflected in their connections to the Taconic Learning Center, the Sharon Women’s Club, and various volunteer positions on town boards—they enjoy cultivating their property, which has swelled to 70 acres, for gardening, harvesting firewood, and a lawn that includes 3,500 daffodil bulbs.

The Rands’ spacious hideaway is particularly bustling at Thanksgiving and Christmas, when family descends. The guest quarters, built at ground level, offers sweeping views as well. The couple’s three grown children and seven grandchildren enjoy the guest bedrooms, three full baths, and a colorful bunkroom that sleeps four. This, along with the regulation-sized ping-pong room designed by Wente, makes family gatherings relaxing and fun.  

“The final result is very eclectic,” says Larry. Despite extended time in Italy, Spain, Morocco, China, Egypt, Turkey, Peru, and Ecuador, something about the Northwest Corner proves soothing for this couple. The combination of there being no married-couple quarters at Kent School and the Rands’ desire to buy “a little piece of investment property” decades ago has resulted in this sylvan sanctuary. Trading the small, dark rooms of their old stone house for soaring height and a fantastic sense of space has increased the Rands’ quality of life, a lesson worth learning at any age. 

This article appears in the March/April 2017 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Litchfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

               

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

February 2017

Today
3:00 PM - 8:00 PMHartford Boat Show

Now in its 478th year, the Hartford Boat Show features the newest boats on the market including center consoles, fishing boats, luxury cruisers, sport and ski boats, sailboats, personal watercraft,...

Cost: $12, or $10 online in advance

Where:
Connecticut Convention Center
100 Columbus Blvd #400
Hartford, CT  06103
View map »


Sponsor: The Connecticut Marine Trades Association
Telephone: 860-767-2645
Contact Name: Kathleen Burns
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMCollage Work & Paintings by Tom Hlas

The Loft Gallery will host a collection of works by abstract painter and collage artist, Tom Hlas of Norfolk, Connecticut. This exhibit will be on view from January 7 – February 19. An...

Cost: free and open to the community

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMThe Who's Tommy

Book by Des McAnuff & Pete Townshend Music and Lyrics by Pete Townshend Additional Music and Lyrics by John Entwistle & Keith Moon Director/Choreographer: Sharon A. Wilcox Music...

Cost: Starting at $22.

Where:
Main Stage - Warner Theatre
68 Main St
Torrington, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: BD
Telephone: (860) 489-7180
Contact Name: Warner Theatre
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMAlicia Mordenti’s "Locally Grown" Exhibit

Artist Alicia Mordenti starts Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery’s new year with a collection of her work. The show will be on display from January 7 through February 18.  This...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFine Line Art Gallery "Celebration of Love"

Fine Line Art Gallery is excited to host their annual Valentine’s Day show, Celebration of Love, starting on Thursday February 9th through Sunday the 12th with an Open House Reception on...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMLitchfield Public Schools- Mixed Media- The Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Come and see the wonderful artwork by Litchfield students! Litchfield Center School students have been working on identifying and       creating a variety of lines,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMCollage Work & Paintings by Tom Hlas

The Loft Gallery will host a collection of works by abstract painter and collage artist, Tom Hlas of Norfolk, Connecticut. This exhibit will be on view from January 7 – February 19. An...

Cost: free and open to the community

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMAlicia Mordenti’s "Locally Grown" Exhibit

Artist Alicia Mordenti starts Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery’s new year with a collection of her work. The show will be on display from January 7 through February 18.  This...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 2:00 PMMonday Scholars- Food: A Cultural History with Dr. Ken Albala

Enjoy online learning and engaging discussion at the Oliver Wolcott Library with the Monday Scholars! Monday Scholars combines the best of online learning with face-to-face classroom discussion!...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMLitchfield Public Schools- Mixed Media- The Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Come and see the wonderful artwork by Litchfield students! Litchfield Center School students have been working on identifying and       creating a variety of lines,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMCollage Work & Paintings by Tom Hlas

The Loft Gallery will host a collection of works by abstract painter and collage artist, Tom Hlas of Norfolk, Connecticut. This exhibit will be on view from January 7 – February 19. An...

Cost: free and open to the community

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 7:30 PMVoces of Poetry - Words of Love

Join us for an evening of fine poetry in celebration of Valentine’s Day featuring readings by four celebrated literary figures. Terence Degnan - poetry editor of Sock Monkey Press in...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMTrue Love Valentine’s Dinner

Sit at one of our bistro tables with your true love and a glass of champagne and dine on Chef Dawn Leahy’s romantic dinner for two using aphrodisiac ingredients like oyster, coffee, chili...

Cost: $150 couple

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMAlicia Mordenti’s "Locally Grown" Exhibit

Artist Alicia Mordenti starts Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery’s new year with a collection of her work. The show will be on display from January 7 through February 18.  This...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMLitchfield Public Schools- Mixed Media- The Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Come and see the wonderful artwork by Litchfield students! Litchfield Center School students have been working on identifying and       creating a variety of lines,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMCollage Work & Paintings by Tom Hlas

The Loft Gallery will host a collection of works by abstract painter and collage artist, Tom Hlas of Norfolk, Connecticut. This exhibit will be on view from January 7 – February 19. An...

Cost: free and open to the community

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMAlicia Mordenti’s "Locally Grown" Exhibit

Artist Alicia Mordenti starts Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery’s new year with a collection of her work. The show will be on display from January 7 through February 18.  This...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMLitchfield Public Schools- Mixed Media- The Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Come and see the wonderful artwork by Litchfield students! Litchfield Center School students have been working on identifying and       creating a variety of lines,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMCollage Work & Paintings by Tom Hlas

The Loft Gallery will host a collection of works by abstract painter and collage artist, Tom Hlas of Norfolk, Connecticut. This exhibit will be on view from January 7 – February 19. An...

Cost: free and open to the community

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMAncient America: Fifty Archaeological Sites to See For Yourself with Author Kenneth Feder

Ancient America invites readers to explore the stunning technological, architectural, engineering and artistic achievements of America’s first peoples. Part travel guide, part friendly...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMAlicia Mordenti’s "Locally Grown" Exhibit

Artist Alicia Mordenti starts Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery’s new year with a collection of her work. The show will be on display from January 7 through February 18.  This...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMLitchfield Public Schools- Mixed Media- The Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Come and see the wonderful artwork by Litchfield students! Litchfield Center School students have been working on identifying and       creating a variety of lines,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMCollage Work & Paintings by Tom Hlas

The Loft Gallery will host a collection of works by abstract painter and collage artist, Tom Hlas of Norfolk, Connecticut. This exhibit will be on view from January 7 – February 19. An...

Cost: free and open to the community

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMAlicia Mordenti’s "Locally Grown" Exhibit

Artist Alicia Mordenti starts Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery’s new year with a collection of her work. The show will be on display from January 7 through February 18.  This...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMLitchfield Public Schools- Mixed Media- The Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Come and see the wonderful artwork by Litchfield students! Litchfield Center School students have been working on identifying and       creating a variety of lines,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 2:00 PMTapas & Winter Cocktails

Maria Laura Quintero Small bites huge flavor-A contemporary approach to bite size tapas paired with innovative cocktails. MENU: Duck breast pastrami “Slab” with cherry/port...

Cost: $85 per person - Full Participation

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMCollage Work & Paintings by Tom Hlas

The Loft Gallery will host a collection of works by abstract painter and collage artist, Tom Hlas of Norfolk, Connecticut. This exhibit will be on view from January 7 – February 19. An...

Cost: free and open to the community

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 4:00 PMLittle Free Library Fundraiser in the Litchfield Hills

Little Free Library Stewards Rose Buckens and Jo Ann Jaacks will host a combined indoor tag sale fundraiser and informational gathering at St. Michael’s Community House, 23 South Street, just off...

Cost: Free

Where:
St. Michael's Community House
23 South Street
Just off the Litchfield Green
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Little Free Library
Telephone: 860-567-4456
Contact Name: Jo Ann Jaacks
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 4:00 PMTag Sale Fundraiser for Little Free Libraries

TAG SALE FUNDRAISER FOR LITTLE FREE LIBRARIES IN THE Little Free Library Stewards Rose Buckens and Jo Ann Jaacks will host a combined indoor tag sale fundraiser and informational gathering at St....

Cost: Free

Where:
St. Michael's Community House
23 South Street
Just off the Litchfield Green
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: The Litchfield Hills Little Free Library Grass Roots Project
Telephone: 860-567-4456
Contact Name: Jo Ann Jaacks
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMAlicia Mordenti’s "Locally Grown" Exhibit

Artist Alicia Mordenti starts Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery’s new year with a collection of her work. The show will be on display from January 7 through February 18.  This...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 12:30 PMStudio Painting/landscape, portrait and still life

Portrait and landscape painter Diane Dupuis is teaching a new class this winter at the Washington Art Association & Gallery. Winter provides the perfect opportunity for painters of all levels...

Cost: $165. mbr. $230 non-mbr

Where:
Washington Art Association
4 Bryan Memorial Plaza
Washington, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: WAA
Telephone: 860.868.2878
Contact Name: Barbara Von Schreiber
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMLitchfield Public Schools- Mixed Media- The Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Come and see the wonderful artwork by Litchfield students! Litchfield Center School students have been working on identifying and       creating a variety of lines,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Freeflowing

An Intellectual retreat on the Housatonic
Edit ModuleShow Tags