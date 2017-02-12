Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

What was the Litchfield Women’s Academy?

By Nick Wedge


Courtesty: CSU Archives/Everett Collection

Harriet Beecher Stowe, ca.1800's

in its day it was pioneering, with a remarkable story and founder. Sarah Pierce of Litchfield was the sister of a colonel who served in a Connecticut militia during the Revolution. She was, for her time, an ardent proponent of advancing the roles of women in society—something of a proto-feminist, if you will. 

In 1792, Pierce, who had been schooled in New York City, revolutionized things for young women of this area by founding the Litchfield Female Academy. One of the first academic institutions of its kind in the newly minted United States, Pierce’s academy had only one student when its doors opened but grew rapidly in recognition and renown, attracting as many as 3,000 boarding scholars over the four decades of its existence.

Such was the LFA’s fame, they came from 15 U.S. states and territories, Canada, and even the West Indies. Among its notable alumnae was reformist and author Harriet Beecher Stowe, and many others who had stellar careers in the arts, literature, and teaching. Pierce’s belief that “men and women are intellectual equals” was reflected in a curriculum of remarkable diversity: not just traditional courses like reading, composition, sewing, needlepoint, and dancing—but also mathematics, science, geography, logic, botany, and painting. Her favorite subject of all was history.

Ahead of her time and ahead of the curve, Sarah Pierce was a pioneer and inspiration. 

This article appears in the March/April 2017 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Litchfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

               

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

February 2017

Today
8:00 AM - 4:00 PMLittle Free Library Fundraiser in the Litchfield Hills

Little Free Library Stewards Rose Buckens and Jo Ann Jaacks will host a combined indoor tag sale fundraiser and informational gathering at St. Michael’s Community House, 23 South Street, just off...

Cost: Free

Where:
St. Michael's Community House
23 South Street
Just off the Litchfield Green
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Little Free Library
Telephone: 860-567-4456
Contact Name: Jo Ann Jaacks
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 4:00 PMTag Sale Fundraiser for Little Free Libraries

TAG SALE FUNDRAISER FOR LITTLE FREE LIBRARIES IN THE Little Free Library Stewards Rose Buckens and Jo Ann Jaacks will host a combined indoor tag sale fundraiser and informational gathering at St....

Cost: Free

Where:
St. Michael's Community House
23 South Street
Just off the Litchfield Green
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: The Litchfield Hills Little Free Library Grass Roots Project
Telephone: 860-567-4456
Contact Name: Jo Ann Jaacks
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMCollage Work & Paintings by Tom Hlas

The Loft Gallery will host a collection of works by abstract painter and collage artist, Tom Hlas of Norfolk, Connecticut. This exhibit will be on view from January 7 – February 19. An...

Cost: free and open to the community

Where:
Loft Gallery
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMLitchfield Public Schools- Mixed Media- The Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Come and see the wonderful artwork by Litchfield students! Litchfield Center School students have been working on identifying and       creating a variety of lines,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 4:30 AMKids Winter Camp at Clearpool

What better way for kids to spend the school break than a wintry week of camp classics? A full week of fun and educational programming includes hiking, crafts, campfire activities, games, songs...

Cost: $40 per person

Where:
Green Chimneys - CLEARPOOL CAMPUS
33 Clearpool Road
Carmel, NY  10512
View map »


Sponsor: Green Chimneys
Telephone: 845.225.8226 ext. 60
Contact Name: Stacey Damiano
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMKids Cook for Presidents Day

Instructor: Nancy Stuart Celebrate President’s Day by serving a few favorite dishes of some of the world’s most powerful men. Ages 5-12 Full Participation

Cost: $45 per person full participation

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 2:00 PMMonday Scholars- Food: A Cultural History with Dr. Ken Albala

Enjoy online learning and engaging discussion at the Oliver Wolcott Library with the Monday Scholars! Monday Scholars combines the best of online learning with face-to-face classroom discussion!...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMLitchfield Public Schools- Mixed Media- The Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Come and see the wonderful artwork by Litchfield students! Litchfield Center School students have been working on identifying and       creating a variety of lines,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 4:30 AMKids Winter Camp at Clearpool

What better way for kids to spend the school break than a wintry week of camp classics? A full week of fun and educational programming includes hiking, crafts, campfire activities, games, songs...

Cost: $40 per person

Where:
Green Chimneys - CLEARPOOL CAMPUS
33 Clearpool Road
Carmel, NY  10512
View map »


Sponsor: Green Chimneys
Telephone: 845.225.8226 ext. 60
Contact Name: Stacey Damiano
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMLitchfield Public Schools- Mixed Media- The Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Come and see the wonderful artwork by Litchfield students! Litchfield Center School students have been working on identifying and       creating a variety of lines,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMLook of Love- A Musical Evening with The Pierce Campbell Trio

Look of Love features the jazz music from artists like Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and Duke Ellington. It will have toes tapping and heads bobbing to familiar favorites. With excellent vocals,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMLitchfield Public Schools- Mixed Media- The Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Come and see the wonderful artwork by Litchfield students! Litchfield Center School students have been working on identifying and       creating a variety of lines,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
3:30 PM - 5:00 PMAmerican Girl Book Club: The Travelers Tricks

A package goes missing on Caroline's stage coach trip. Discover what travel on the stage coach was like in Early America as we discuss the book The Travelers Tricks, A Caroline Mystery on Thursday,...

Cost: $7 members; $10 non-members

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMLitchfield Public Schools- Mixed Media- The Jamie Gagarin Community Room and Gallery

Come and see the wonderful artwork by Litchfield students! Litchfield Center School students have been working on identifying and       creating a variety of lines,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Tricia Messenger
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
No Events
2:00 PM - 3:00 PMMagic Tree House: Pirates Past Noon

Coming to the Main Stage at the Warner Theatre.... This BRAND NEW musical based on the bestselling book by Mary Pope Osborne takes the stage and features students of the Warner Theatre Center...

Cost: $15.50.

Where:
Main Stage - Warner Theatre
68 Main St
Torrington, CT  06790
View map »


Sponsor: Lufkin Family Foundation
Telephone: (860) 489-7180
Contact Name: Warner Theatre
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 12:30 PMStudio Painting/landscape, portrait and still life

Portrait and landscape painter Diane Dupuis is teaching a new class this winter at the Washington Art Association & Gallery. Winter provides the perfect opportunity for painters of all levels...

Cost: $165. mbr. $230 non-mbr

Where:
Washington Art Association
4 Bryan Memorial Plaza
Washington, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: WAA
Telephone: 860.868.2878
Contact Name: Barbara Von Schreiber
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Where does Lovers Leap Park in New Milford get its name?

Edit ModuleShow Tags