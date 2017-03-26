Shine the Light

Green Awards Honorable Mention 2017

By Heather Borbeau

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, with nearly 50,000 employees globally. Based in Germany, its U.S. headquarters is in Ridgefield, Connecticut. Among its many initiatives in the U.S, Boehringer Ingelheim has instituted a company goal to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by 20 percent by 2020. The company’s Ridgefield campus is accomplishing this commitment to the environment by closely coordinating its efforts with Eversource, its energy provider, to take advantage of various energy-efficiency solutions. The partnership has led to the development of 11 energy-efficiency measures that have a lifetime electric reduction of more than 5.5 million kilowatt-hours.

More specifically, the company has established lighting goals to coincide with Eversource programs in order to maximize energy savings by instructing lighting designers to reach 30-percent efficiency above code. This effort has led to increased energy savings and better internal coordination, and has inspired lighting designers to get creative—not just increasing efficiency but improving how parking areas and garages look and feel. BI has been open-minded to various discussions pertaining to energy efficiency, which has led to new partnerships with local engineering firms as a way to improve insulation to reduce heat loss. It is expected that these improvements will represent a dramatic lifetime savings in natural gas.

“Boehringer Ingelheim is deeply commitment to our environment and community and has created a number of initiatives to reduce energy consumption,” says Chris Grail, Regional Head for Infrastructure, Safety & Environment and Engineering. “We are pleased with our progress and are conscientiously working toward additional energy savings and preserving natural resources.”