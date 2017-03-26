Seasonal & Sustainable

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Sweet Earth Co. founder Xenia D’Ambrosi recently expanded her practice of cultivating local and sustainably grown food to include flowers. “It’s a natural extension of what I do,” says the busy Pound Ridge, New York, landscape designer. “I’m taking my land and making it more productive and biodiverse by growing flowers in a sustainable way.”

D’Ambrosi notes that almost 80 percent of the commercial flower supply comes from outside of the U.S., grown in synthetic, non-sustainable environments. “Similar to slow food, the slow-flower movement is about making a conscious choice to actively support local, sustainably grown flowers."

The Sweet Earth Flower & Herb CSA works the same way as a vegetable-farm CSA. Members pay upfront to offset the seed and planting expenses and then get weekly bouquets of flowers and herbs nurtured with biodiversity and sustainable practices.

