Norm!

Berkshire Children’s Chorus will perform “Norman Rockwell: Paintings in Song,” –– April 2

By Kate Abbott

From freedom of speech and freedom from fear to people of many faiths praying together, Norman Rockwell painted values deeply relevant today, says Christine Gevert, artistic director of Crescendo, a nationally recognized musical ensemble based in Lakeville.

Crescendo and the Berkshire Children’s Chorus will perform “Norman Rockwell: Paintings in Song,” a new composition by John Myers, professor of music and cultural studies at Bard College at Simon’s Rock, at Mattison Auditorium at the Kent School on April 2 (and at the newly opened St. James Place concert venue in Great Barrington on April 1).

With help from the Norman Rockwell Museum, the performance will include animations of Rockwell’s paintings.

Myers created narratives for each painting, in his own words and in music from the decades when Rockwell painted them, from the 1910s to the 1960s—rock and reggae, jazz and samba, MidEastern scales, and J.S. Bach.