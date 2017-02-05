Litchfield Out & About - March & April

2.18 - Looking for something fun to do to escape the cold winter weather? Come to the Silo Hunt Hill Farm for a cooking class and join Marie Laura Qunitero for a delicious meal as you watch her prepare bite-size tapas paired with innovative cocktails. The menu includes: duck breast pastrami with cherry/port compote over polenta cube, Tostones de Camaron, Choripan, Grilled Pizzeta and more. Paired with the food is drinks like frozen Chai Whiskey Latte, Cider Apple-tini, Spiced Cranberry Rum Punch, Ginger-Pear Moscow Mule, and Earl Grey Tea Infused Gin Fizz. So don’t miss out on this tasty treat! thesiloct.org

All New Slipper - Feb 24-26 The Tony Award winning Broadway musical, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella is coming! From the creators of The Sound of Music and South Pacific, the performance is a delightful contemporary twist on the classic story. Featuring an orchestra, surprising transformations and moments that will make you say “awww!” At the Palace Theater , Waterbury.

Pope Song - Feb 25 & 26 Calling all Magic Tree House fans—Pirates Past Noon Kids is based on the bestselling books by Mary Pope Osborne. The musical features students of the Warner Theatre Center for Arts Education. Audience members follow Jack and Annie as they travel to a remote island and find themselves encountering the feared Captain Bones. Can Jack and Annie help Bones find the treasure or will they end up on the pirate ship forever?

Lake Effect - Feb 26 Amy Lake presents Journey to the Far North, the Svalbard Archipelago, which is 650 miles from the North Pole, and has the northernmost year-round settlement on earth. This middle-school social-studies teacher toured the islands aboard the National Geographic Explorer as a Grosvenor Teacher Fellow and shares her journey.

March 3 - Nothing says winter like cozy comfort food. Join Chef Margaret Jacobs at Wisdom House, as she serves creamy mac and cheese with piping hot vegetables and chicken. Participants will get tips on preparing homestyle meals. wisdomhouse.org

3.12 - The Bedlam Brothers String Band is bringing a mix of old-time string band, American roots, and Celtic music for a family-friendly concert at the Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury. The popular Bedlam Brothers play a variety of instruments and have been entertaining for more than 40 years. mattmuseum.org

3.26 - Alex Boianghu leadsan in-depth exploration of once-secret Tibetan meditation exercises at the new Valley Spirit Cooperative & Wellness Center in Washington Depot. The ten-week course allows practitioners to delve more deeply into the benefits of these ancient exercises. valleyspiritcoop.com