Limpanelli and More

Comedy’s Queen of Mean –– March, 25

By Heather Borbeau

Among the strong lineup of shows this winter and spring at the Warner Theatre in Torrington is comedy’s very own Queen of Mean, Lisa Lampanelli. She will bring her stand-up show on Saturday, March, 25 at 8 pm.

Lampanelli is a fully female cross between Don Rickles and Archie Bunker. She has won accolades from Howard Stern, who called her “a true original and a brilliant comedy mind who’ll steal the show every time.” Known for saying things that most people are afraid to think, Lampanelli’s raunchy, gut-busting performances are wildly popular at theaters across the U.S. Silver-screen comic legend Jim Carrey says Limpanelli is “more than a standup. She’s a standout.”

She recently shot her fifth stand-up special, “Back to the Drawing Board,” showing that this insult comic is new, improved, and funnier than ever. It was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album. Limpanelli sports a radically different look after having lost 100 pounds and getting a funky new haircut, and she’s gotten a divorce and has re-started her life as a 53-year-old single “girl.”

She combines deeply personal bits about her recent life challenges with her trademark audience insults, and the result is a hilarious, insightful blend that is her most revealing, clever, and hysterical stand-up special yet.