Do the Hanq-y Panky

Hanq’s serves traditional bistro food—with flair

By Joseph Montebello

Torrington is definitely on an upswing now that a new restaurant has come on the scene. On the second floor of 131 Water St., Hanq ’s serves traditional bistro food—with flair. Owner Kris Kelsey, who has a dog named Hanq, has retained the massive beams of the original space, added high wooden tables and chairs, and created a clubby atmosphere in the bar and the main dining room. The noise level is comfortable and the waitstaff obliging.

Executive chef Mike Wilusz works his magic by adding his special twists to comfort food. Start out with the butternut-squash bisque, Caesar salad, or poached-pear salad to prepare for what comes next. Coq au vin is stellar as is the boneless beef short ribs, the free-range airline chicken breast, and shrimp ala vodka. Hanq’s offers up sumptuous burgers: a Reuben burger melt with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and pickles; Hanq’s burger with black-Angus beef, white cheddar red leaf lettuce tomato, and bacon jam; and Hanq’s Asian burger grass-fed beef, truffle shoestring fries, arugula, and goat cheese.

Dessert lovers will swoon over ginger ice cream, apple tart with vanilla ice cream, homemade fig newtons. The bar stocks an impressive array of draft beers, as well as custom cocktails. There is an outdoor patio opening in the spring.

Hanq’s

131 Water St.,

Torrington, CT

860-309-7200

facebook.com/hanq’s

$$ Moderate