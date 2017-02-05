Art: Sir, Real
Walter H. Von Egidy specializes in exoticism of psychedelia
Walter H. Von Egidy’s first image of surrealism was revealed to him at an early age in the vision of a bowling ball lying alone in the desert.
Since then he has sought to create a personal universe through the mediums of super 8 photoplays and oil paintings by combining a number of childhood influences: Memories of fairy-tale-like qualities in golden-age horror films, the classic surrealist juxtaposition of unrelated objects, and the exoticism of psychedelia.
His work is on display at the Burnham Library in Bridgewater until March 30.
