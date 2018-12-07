Wellness in the Depot

Orbit Meditation, Journaling and Getting Unplugged are upcoming classes––starting July 26

Now in its second year, Valley Spirit Wellness has recently welcomed three new and vibrant instructors to its staff: Tal Fagin, Julie Hollander, and Theresa Bates.

On July 26, “Breaking the Tech Bind” with Tal Fagin is a class aimed at discussing some of the more troublesome aspects of our plugged-in lives, and helping to institute lasting, meaningful, positive changes.

On August 3, “The Microcosmic Orbit Meditation and Qi Gong” with Jampa Stewart explains how opening the microcosmic orbit awakens, circulates, and directs Chi, the generating life force, then draws in and circulates healing energy to empower the body and mind. On August 11, “Breast Health and Self-Care: Let’s Talk About It.” Pauline Koinis will teach therapeutic manual manipulation and breast massage, including how to help break down scar tissue. Helpful for all women whether pre or post treatment for breast cancer.