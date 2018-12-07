The Art of It: All Things Are Natural
Five Points Gallery in Torrington will open two exhibitions on Thursday, July 12. Joseph Saccio’s sculpture installations in the Five Points East Gallery primarily utilize wood, “to express personal feelings associated with myth and ritual and loss and rebirth.” A group exhibition, All Things Natural, in the West and TDP galleries will feature the work of six artists. Frank Bramble, Charles Dmytriw, Joan Fitzsimmons, Charles Malenski, John Swedock, and Merle Temkin will be exhibiting paintings and photographs related to their observations and experiences of nature. The opening reception for both shows will take place on Friday, July 13 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. An artist panel discussion conversation will take place on Friday, August 3 at 6:30 p.m. The exhibitions will run through Saturday, August 18. fivepointsgallery.org.
