Out & About - July/August

7.4 Turning Over - Celebrate Independence Day with the Litchfield Historical Society’s annual Pet Parade and Turn-of-the-Century Festival. Community members, with or without pets, are invited to participate. The cannon goes off at 2pm. The event is free to the public. litchfieldhistoricalsociety.org litchfieldhistoricalsociety.org/july-4th/

7.6, 8.3 Big Screen // Judy Black Memorial Park & Gardens in Washington Depot is sponsoring free outdoor movie nights. On July 6, once the sun sets, guests can enjoy Rear Window starring James Stewart, directed by Alfred Hitchcock. On August 3, Roman Holiday starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck will be on screen.

7.14 For over 40 years, Roxbury Volunteer Fire Department has been organizing the annual Pickin’ and Fiddlin’ contest where musicians play country and bluegrass music. The event has now grown to become the biggest of its kind in the Northwest Hills of Connecticut. Bring your picnic blanket and friends and family to enjoy a day of old time fiddle and finger picking on Saturday, July 14 from 2-9pm.

roxburyct.com roxburyct.com/Pages/RoxburyCT_Fire/index

7.19-7.20 On Thursday, July 19 and Friday, July 20, noted botanical artist Betsy Rogers-Knox will lead a two-day workshop entitled Introduction to Botanical Watercolor. The workshop is suitable for beginners and, using simple seasonal plants as subjects, creatives will learn the basic drawing and watercolor techniques needed to create a botanical painting. hollisterhousegarden.org

7.21 Pilobolus and Stephanie and Tim Ingrassia have created the first Five Senses Festival: a three-week multiarts festival bringing together people to make immersive experiences through performances, interactive workshops, site-specific art installations, meals, and more in Washington. Opens July 21.

fivesensesfestival.com

7.27-8.12, 8.17-9.2 Always Barefoot // The iconic and critically acclaimed Sharon Playhouse is running Barefoot in the Park starring Rex Smith and Susan Cella from Jul 27-Aug 12 and Always ... Patsy Cline starring Alison Arngrim and Carter Calvert from Aug 17-Sep 2.

sharonplayhouse.org

7.28-7.29 Jazzy July - Jane Bunnett & Maqueque, Jeff Tain Watts Trio, and Dan Brubeck and friends are just a few of the jazz musicians who will be performing at this year’s Litchfield Jazz Festival held on July 28-29 at the Goshen Fairgrounds. Parking is free and you are welcome to bring a picnic.

litchfieldjazzfest.com