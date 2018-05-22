Litchfield 25 for 2018

The Most Dedicated, Most Creative, and Most Influential

Every year we compile a list of local residents who contribute to the idyllic life we lead in Litchfield County. Now for the sixth year, our group has compiled its selection of the Most Dedicated, Most Creative, and Most Influential.

DUNCAN HANNAH has made a successful living as a painter for over 40 years. A West Cornwall resident, he has recently published 20th Century Boy: Notebook of the Seventies, based on journals he kept during the height of the art scene in New York. He has had one hundred solo exhibitions of his paintings, drawings, and collages. His work is in collections ranging from the Metropolitan Museum of Art to Mick Jagger’s.

MYRNA BLYTH is senior vice-president and editorial director of AARP Media. As publishing director of LadiesHome Journal for over 20 yearsand founding editor-in-chief of More, she set the standard for excellent women’s magazines. She was an official American delegate for the UN Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing and was chairman of the President’s Commission on White House Fellows. She was a delegate from New York State to the 2005 White House Conference on Aging.

ANDREA DERWIN is the creative force behind R. Derwin Clothiers, Litchfield’s premier women’s clothing destination.For more than 25 years, her fresh and ever evolving aesthetic has defined upscale country dressing. She is one of the most highly regarded stylists, dressing the most prominent women from Wall Street to Hollywood.

RON NORSWORTHY is a Roxbury resident, known primarily for his design work in music videos and TV as well as his eponymous line of bedding and products for QVC UK. His work has been exhibited in solo and group shows and he has recently focused his energy on making and creating artwork that casts an eye on social issues through the lenses of racial and class identities.

KATHRYN KEHOE is involved with several nonprofit organizations, most notably as a trustee for the Connecticut Community Foundation and its Western Connecticut Leadership Program where she served as planning team chair. She is a volunteer at Greater Waterbury Interfaith Ministries (GWIM) soup kitchen and food pantry and Food Rescue USA. Currently she is spearheading an effort to bring Shakespeare in the Park to the Litchfield Hills in 2019, partnering with Shakesperience, Inc., a nonprofit anddrama company based out of Waterbury.

MARSHA MASON has recently made Washington her home. She has had an extensive and award-winning career on both stage and screen. She lived in New Mexico for many years where she created an extensive medical herb company and she is dedicated to the organic alternative methodology of health and fitness.

​VISKO HATFIELD has photographed everyone from bankers to beekeepers. His celebrity images include George Soros, Hillary Clinton, Matt Damon, to name but a few. He has always been on the cutting edge of technology and his images illustrate his intense expertise. Locally he has served on the board of ASAP and is active in the Mad Mommy Club, whose aim is to encourage change and improve communication and decision making of the Litchfield Board of Education, administrators, and members of the community.

NATALIE & GREG RANDALL opened RT Facts in the old Town Hall in Kent in 1992. They created a haven fordesigners and decorators alike and established the boldest antique shop in the area. RT Facts sells curated antiques but they also design contemporary furniture that is made here in Litchfield County by their team of designers and craftsmen.

AMY BETH CUPP is a certified whole-foods chef, having trained at the National Gourmet Institute in New York City, an artist, and an interior designer. Her aesthetic is all about transitionalism―fusing the new with vintage pieces that preserve a piece of history. She and her husband moved to Litchfield County several years ago and have been renovating the inn in Warren, now known as 11 Cornwall Road.

PETER & KRISTIN JACOBY enjoy giving back. He is the chairman of emergency medicine at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury and was named by American College of Emergency Physicians as one of its “Heroes of Emergency Medicine” in celebration of its 40th year as well as a “Healthcare Hero” by the Connecticut Hospital Association. He is a member of the board of directors of the St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation, a member of the board of directors of Wellmore, chairman of the Palace Theater in Waterbury, among other organizations. She is president of the United Way of Greater Waterbury that creates positive change in the areas of education, financial stability, and basic needs. She has also worked at the American Cancer Society, receiving numerous accolades and awards for her efforts.

DAN SHERR has devoted his time to advancing the well-being of the town of Washington and the Litchfield Hills. As a volunteer community activist, Sherr functions as an economic development coordinator for Washington, a pro bono NAI advisor (Nonprofit Assistance Initiative, Connecticut Community Foundation), a deeply engaged board member for several core nonprofits, and an advisor and advocate for a number of organizations advancing the next 18 and under generation.

AUGUSTEN BURROUGHS raised the bar for literary memoir with Running With Scissors, which spent threeyears on the New York Times bestseller list. A Southbury resident, he has continued to impress and inspire us with his oeuvre of honest and self-revealing writing.

DENISE RAAP is a lifelong Litchfield resident and co-owner of the Village Restaurant. For many years she hasserved on the Litchfield Community Service Fund that helps locals with emergency needs. She is involved in several local organizations, including the Litchfield Recycling Committee, Main Street Initiative, Litchfield County Board of Realtors, Two Hall Review Committee, among others. She was recently elected to the Litchfield Planning & Zoning Board.

GLENN GISSLER is the award-winning owner of the eponymous design firm and brings a multidimensionaloutlook to interior design. He combines architectural concepts with thoughtful applications of lighting, fabric, and distinctive furnishings. He is committed to providing beautiful and livable environments for his clients, many of whom reside in Litchfield County.

PETER GALLAGHER has a career that spans over 35 years and has starred in numerous award winning television, film, and theater productions. This season, he will again be seen in the HBO hit series “Grace and Frankie” opposite Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Whenever he can he spends time at his home in New Milford. He is active in his support of the Alzheimer’s Association and the Actors Fund.

PETER LITWIN has a strong commitment to the preservation of open space and is a dedicated member ofLitchfield Land Trust. He has been an attorney for many large landowners and farmers in the area and has served on many boards, including the Oliver Wolcott Library, Soup Kitchen of Torrington, Litchfield Conservation Committee, Livingston Ripley Waterfowl Conservancy, and Litchfield Hills Farm to Table.

KRISTEN KUNHARDT returned to Litchfield County a few years ago and started Valley Spirit Cooperative in Washington Depot. Three distinct businesses share the space and have a common goal: to contribute to the community by offering services, teachings, and products that support healing and growth, while enhancing awareness, communication, good health, peace, and consciousness.

COLETTE BOYD exemplifies volunteerism at its best. She serves on the board of the Oliver Wolcott library and has now assumed the role of festival chair with great success. She spent her career teaching special education in New Milford. She volunteers at Lourdes Shrine in Litchfield and has served on the board of Torrington’s Child and Family Services.

KEVIN JENNINGS has been a part of local affairs for many years. Working with the Connecticut Community Foundation, Jennings helped launch an LGBTQ Fund to celebrate and improve the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning people in Greater Waterbury and the Litchfield Hills. He was the founder of GLSEN (the Gay, Lesbian, and Straight Education Network) and the creator of the nation’s first high-school Gay-Straight Alliance. Jennings also served as an assistant secretary in the Obama Department of Education.

MARTHA HALL KELLY is a native New Englander and new Litchfield resident. Her first novel Lilac Girls became an instant New YorkTimes bestseller when it debuted in April 2016. Translated in 26 languages, it is now in its 54th week on the Times paperback list. She is a dedicated supporter of Bellamy-Ferriday House, the inspiration for her novel. A prequel is due out in spring 2019.

ANN PRATT is the director of organizing at CT Citizen Action Group, committed to putting people first by advancing strong environmental consumer protections and affordable health care. She helped establish the Western CT Civic action Group, a local initiative to educate, support, and defend our constitution and promote public policies. She directed the CT Early Childhood Alliance and was instrumental in the creation of the Office of Early Childhood.

LAUREN & ARMAND DELLA MONICA came to Litchfield County in 2009. Here the couple pursue their singularpassions―Armand’s for cycling and Lauren’s for equestrian dressage. They are dedicated advocates for animal rescue and welfare and generous supporters of numerous local charitable organizations. Armand is a partner in Kirkland & Ellis LLP’s Boston and New York offices. Lauren is a private art advisor and curator and the author of two books on art history.

SARAH & NAT WORDEN moved to Litchfield a decade ago and set about relaunching their careers locally. He sits on the board of the Litchfield Historical Society and an advisory committee for Litchfield Bancorp, volunteers for the Connecticut Community Foundation, and coaches Little League. She started Sarah Worden Natural Design and launched a successful wedding and events operation at South Farms. She supports the Litchfield public schools through involvement in the Litchfield PTO, Litchfield Education Foundation, and the Oliver Wolcott Library.

ROSEMARY RIPLEY & PETER GRUBSTEIN are dedicated to the environment. She chairs the board of theLivingston Ripley Waterfowl Conservancy. His passion for the utilization of natural and material resources prompted him to form NGEN Partners, LLC, which invests in personal care to energy efficiency products.

CYNTHIA HILL has been a teacher at Rumsey Hall School for 20 years. In addition to being a fundamental part of Rumsey’s lower-school community, Hill has taught knitting, woodshop, landscape painting, bird watching, meditation, and yoga in her afterschool enrichment program. She and her husband make Kent their home, where she is an active member of St. Andrew’s Church.