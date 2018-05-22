CT Is Back

Community Table's mission is sustainably and using the highest quality locally grown ingredients

By Mary Beth Lawlor

Community Table , one of Litchfield County’s most beloved restaurants, reopened over Memorial day weekend under the helm of chef Paul Pearson of Yorkshire, England, and managing partner Jo-Ann Makovitzky, formally co-owner of Tocqueville Restaurant and 15 East in New York City.

Community Table’s philosophy is to find the best ingredients, preferring to showcase what they can from local farms and vineyards. In the summer and fall, CT will serve tomatoes and herbs that have been grown in their garden out back. Chef Pearson recently prepared a carrot hummus with pistachios and crudité along with an interesting spin on British chips made from fingerling potatoes turned into tostones with a brown butter and malt vinegar aioli. A dish of slow cooked halibut, parsley, vermouth, and crushed new potatoes, as well as a chicken confit with flint corn grits, shiitake mushrooms, and asparagus are main entree favorites.

CT’s bar program follows the same philosophy by sourcing local spirits and integrating seasonal ingredients. Head bartender Michael Moore has created some new drinks for the reopening such as the Litchfield Derby made from Litchfield Distillery bourbon with Cocchi Americano, demerara, and mint and the Cactus Flower with blanco tequila, ruby grapefruit, and spiced passion fruit.

Community Table

​ 223 Litchfield Turnpike (Rt. 202)

Washington, CT

860-868-9324

communitytablect.com

$$$ Moderate to Expensive