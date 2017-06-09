Edit ModuleShow Tags
World Comes to Kent

A wide variety of speakers coming to Kent––July 27 to 29.

By Kristin Nord


This summer’s Kent Presents will once again serve up a veritable Who’s Who of American thinkers, in what has become a three-day immersion into the issues facing our times. 

Whether it’s a foray into cutting-edge scientific research, national threats to the arts or humanities, or the diplomatic and political challenges dominating the global landscape, this now-annual event gathers great minds on the bucolic Kent School campus-turned-intellectual incubator each summer. Nobel laureates, Pulitzer Prize winners, Tony, Emmy, and Academy Award winners, and leaders in publishing, finance, industry, and diplomacy will be giving of their time. David Sanger, chief Washington correspondent for the New York Times; James Zirin, a litigator in numerous recent financial scandals; Scott Rothkopf, chief curator at the Whitney Museum of Modern Art; and hometown luminary, Henry Kissinger are among the 30-plus speakers to sign on.

After more than 20 years of weekending in Kent, festival founders, Benjamin and Donna Rosen, wanted to give back. Proceeds last year from Kent Presents generated $100,000 in grants for 29 non-profit agencies in Litchfield County. Kent Affordable Housing, Loaves and Fishes, and Greenwoods were some of the agencies to benefit. July 27 to 29. 

This article appears in the July/August 2017 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

