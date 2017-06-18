Water Style
Water-skiing show remains a tradition––Aug 12 & 13
The Bantam Lake Ski Club was established in 1958 by a group of local water-ski enthusiasts. It is the oldest, continuously operating water-ski club in the United States. During the second weekend in August, on August 12 and 13, it holds an annual Cypris Gardens style water-ski show at Sandy Beach on East Shore Road in Morris. For a donation of $10 per car, you get a great day of family fun at the lake, and see wonderful water-skiing tricks!
