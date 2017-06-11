Under the Tent

21st annual Sharon Summer Book Signing––Aug 4-6

By Mary Beth Lawlor

Since 1997 the Hotchkiss Library of Sharon has been welcoming guests from across the tri-state region to celebrate books, literature, and literacy. The Sharon Summer Book Signing, attracting over 300 guests and made possible by the dedicated work of many volunteers, is one of Litchfield County’s premier literary event. The 21st annual Sharon Summer Book Signing will kick off a weekend of literary events at the Hotchkiss Library of Sharon on Friday, August 4, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Located in a region with many talented writers and artists, the event has grown to feature 32 authors and illustrators, from the tri-state area (Northwest CT, Hudson Valley, and the Berkshires) as well as beyond. Local authors Sheila Nevins, David Leite, and Dani Shapiro will be in attendance this year as well as Wendell and Florence Minor, Ann Brashares, Courtney Maum, Allen Blagden, Caro Ascher, James Charlton, Joan Osofsky, Ann Hodgman, and David Leff.

​Evening events kick off at 6 p.m. under tents on the historic Sharon Green. Enjoy wine, cocktails, and hors d’oeuvres while meeting your favorite writers. From 4:30 to 5:30 there will be a free children’s signing. After the party, six festive author dinners will follow at local homes. The weekend continues on Saturday and Sunday, August 5 and 6, with the library’s Annual Used Book Sale. Admission is $40.