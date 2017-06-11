Swyft Move Into Kent

New restaurants open in Kent

By Mary Beth Lawlor

Photo by Joel Veihland

After many months spent on a historical restoration of Kent’s very first episcopal church, the 1780s building on the corner of Main Street and Route 341 is now destined to house two new restaurants. Three-time James Beard nominee Chef Joel Viehland and local resident Anne Bass have collaborated to deliver both a casual and fine dining experience for guests in the Litchfield Hills.

Slated to open in July, Swyft is a small-plates restaurant that will seat approximately 40 people for lunch and dinner. Pizza, fresh pasta, craft beer, and organic wine will be served in a casual yet refined space. On Sunday nights, families can enjoy the special prix-fixe menu on the patio surrounded by hornbeams.

Located in the main house, Ore Hill Fine Dining will take reservations for dinner only and is expected to open sometime in August. Intimate dining rooms will be located on both the first and second floors, serving approximately 25-30 people. Guests will dine on a four-course menu with a fifth course option. Most of the food is sourced locally from Ore Hill Farm in South Kent, and while fine wines will be offered, there will be no corkage fee for those who prefer to bring their favorite bottle of Petrus Pomerol.