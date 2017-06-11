Edit ModuleShow Tags
Outside Eats

Litchfield area restaurants where one can enjoy fine dining and the outdoors

By Joseph Montebello


Al-fresco never gets old. Our pick of area restaurants where
one can enjoy fine dining and the outdoors, all in one course.

Lucia Ristorante
The popular side terrace transports you to a trattoria in Italy. Offerings include prosciutto di parma rollatini and assorted pizzas. 51 Bank St., New Milford

West Street Grill
Classic, clubby veteran of the Litchfield County dining scene, West Street Grill offers a window onto the town green, with a great wine selection and superb food. 43 West St., Litchfield

Zaragoza
The comfortable terrace is a perfect place to enjoy mouthwatering tapas and delicious libations. Offerings include empanadas, Cubano sliders, and sweet-and-spicy watermelon. 31 Bank St., New Milford

The Owl
A great outdoor space to unwind with a delicious glass of wine or beer. Offerings include charcuterie, paninis, and a cheese plate. 18 East Shore Rd., New Preston

Gifford’s
Screened-in seating area reminiscent of a comfortable porch in a country house. Offerings include pecorino and smoked bacon risotto, vegetarian chana marsala, and steak frites. 9 Maple St., Kent 

The Villager 
Lively outdoor patio offering traditional breakfast and lunch dishes every day. On Tuesday nights from April through May the restaurant holds its popular Mexican night. 28 North Main St., Kent

The Hopkins Inn
The most beautiful views overlooking Lake Waramaug and the Berkshire foothills. 22 Hopkins Rd., Warren 

Mayflower Grace
Dining terrace off the Tap Room, furnished with wicker, evokes southern charm. Offerings include cobb salad and the classic hamburger. 118 Woodbury Rd., Washington

GW Tavern
Large outdoor patio overlooking the Shepaug River is a favorite. Offerings include french onion soup, smoked salmon, and oven roasted cod. 20 Bee Brook Rd., Washington 

West Shore Seafood
Outdoor seating under a tent evokes a Cape Cod feeling. Offerings include fish & chips, steamed lobster, and a hot lobster roll. 449 Bantam Rd., Morris

Arethusa al Tavolo
Spacious patio nestled between the restaurant and the creamery. Fine dining offerings include: lobster and avocado salad and crispy lamb spare ribs. 828 Bantam Rd., Bantam 

Saltwater Grille
Spacious covered patio behind the main dining room is nice. Offerings include seared ahi tuna, crab cakes. 26 Commons Dr., Litchfield

DiFranco’s
Spacious outdoor patio makes for good people watching. Offerings include classic New York style pizzas. 51 West St., Litchfield

Hanq’s
Outdoor patio one flight up from the main restaurant. Offerings include Tuscano salad, beers on tap, and burgers. 131 Water St., Torrington

White Hart Inn
Charming patio outside Tap Room entrance. Offerings include lamb burger with goat cheese, watermelon gazpacho. 15 Undermountain Rd., Salisbury, 860-435-0030 

This article appears in the July/August 2017 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

