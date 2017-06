On the Air

A podcast on music

Washington resident and local filmmaker Larry Milburn runs Milburn Media Arts, LLC, a full service production and new media house. He brings together his love of film and music in a weekly podcast, Roadie Free Radio, where he interviews some of the industries leading sound engineers, producers, luthiers, editors, and artists.

Tune-in Monday mornings to learn more about what record producers, guitar techs, and roadies actually do.