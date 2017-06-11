Miss You

What Ann and Denis Leary loved about Litchfield County

By Joseph Montebello

Fresh corn, bread from Bantam Bread, and ice cream cones from Arethusa are just some of the things the Learys will miss about Litchfield County Photo by Andrew Sullivan

For over twenty years Ann and Denis Leary have made Roxbury their home. They raised their children here and were involved in many local organizations and events. Now, they are moving out of the area. Here is what they will miss about living in Litchfield County.

1 / The Hickory Stick Bookshop located in Washington Depot. This charming bookshop has the best selection of new and classic titles, the best sales staff, and they are notorious for their wonderful author events.

2 / Bantam Bread Company. You don’t need a holiday to enjoy Niles Golovin’s holiday bread. The best.

3 / Washington Food Market and Washington Supply Company. Privately owned small-town businesses where everybody knows your name.

4 / The first fresh ears of corn from Maple Bank Farm proving that summer has indeed started.

5 / Pickin’ ‘n Fiddlin’. The biggest music event of its kind with some of the best blue grass from local musicians. Now in its forty-third year!

6 / Roxbury Land Trust and Steep Rock Preserve. The best hiking and riding trails and the most beautiful vistas.

7 / Considerate drivers. They don’t honk at you if you don’t immediately notice the light has turned green.

8 / Outstanding volunteer fire and ambulance crews. They are always on call and their commitment to our safety is amazing.

9 / Arethusa Farm Dairy. They make real waffles in a waffle iron, and then shape them into a cone and put ice cream in them. And then you cry with joy.

10 / First Selectman Barbara Henry’s town-wide calls. She is always there to alert us to the approaching severe storms, road closures, and lost dogs.