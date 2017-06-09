Litchfield Out & About - July/August

The Kent Memorial Library is raffling a pristine 1998 Porsche Boxster in a fundraising raffle project that started on Memorial Day. The crimson red convertible has very low mileage, a five speed manual transmission, and a six-cylinder boxer design engine.

7.4 Bring your pet to the Litchfield Green for an old fashioned pet parade. After the parade, take part in the Turn of the Century Fest including sack races, tug-of-war contests, seed spitting contests, and an ice-cream social.

Sharon Playhouse’s 2017 Summer Season starts off in June with a performance of Minor Character, an adaptation of Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya. In July, A Youth theater production of Footloose and Far Away by Caryl Churchill. In August, The Music Man, directed by Morgan Green. sharonplayhouse.org

7.7-7.9 The New England Hot Air Balloon Festival occurs July 7 to 9 at the Goshen Fairgrounds where there will be five separate launches over three days. Food Trucks will be serving up unique food experiences and vendors from all over New England will be selling their locally made wares.

7.8 On July 8 at 2pm the 43rd annual Pickin’ ‘n Fiddlin’ country and bluegrass music contest will occur in Roxbury. Bring your picnic blanket, relax, and enjoy the biggest music contest of its kind in the Northwest Hills.

7.22 For over 10 years, the Ball has played an integral role in Pilobolus’s fundraising efforts. On July 22, it will take place in Amenia, at Troutbeck, where guests will get the first peek at the 37-room recently renovated historic inn that was once a country manor house. Ball attendees will experience locally sourced foods, dancing with Pilobolus dancers, and interactive, site-specific performances throughout the lush estate.

7.29 One of the most popular Disney movies of all time, Mary Poppins is capturing hearts as a practically perfect musical! Shows at 2 pm and 8 pm.

7.29-7.30 On July 29 and 30, nearly a dozen Goshen farms including Mohawk Bison will open up their barn doors to the public for a free tour. Explore and learn about the diverse and special farms that call Goshen home.

8.6 On August 6 from 5 to 6 pm, Too Blue brings their wonderful mix of bluegrass, Celtic, and swing to Hollister House Garden for a rousing afternoon concert. Guests are invited to bring a picnic to enjoy alongside the rosé that will be served at the event. Dancing is encouraged.