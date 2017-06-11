Gunn Library Luminaries

On May 20 Gunn Memorial Library held the 22nd Library Luminaries fundraiser. A cocktail party started the evening at the library, followed by dinners in beautiful country homes, each highlighting a notable “luminary” guest.

Pictured below are: Karen Raines Davis, former chief library office at the New York Public Library Mary Lee Kennedy, former Gunn board president Phil Farmer, trustees Karyn Detje and Sal Sorce

Bernadette Cruz and luminary Patrick Moxey, dinner hosts Jeff Levick and Kate Karet.

Library cocktail-party guests.

Photos by Wendy Carlson