George Home

New furniture store opens




For 20 years Washington residents Bruce Glickman and Wilson Henley ran Duane NY, a showroom specializing in midcentury furniture by some of the most prominent designers in that area. Additionally they created Duane Modern, a New York City-based line of custom-made furniture.

Happily, along with partner Betsey Nestler, they have combined their creative talents and opened George Home in Washington Depot.

The 1,800-square-foot shop will offer a collection of country modern furniture and a strong selection of international tabletop items. 

This article appears in the July/August 2017 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

