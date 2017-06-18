George Home

New furniture store opens

For 20 years Washington residents Bruce Glickman and Wilson Henley ran Duane NY, a showroom specializing in midcentury furniture by some of the most prominent designers in that area. Additionally they created Duane Modern, a New York City-based line of custom-made furniture.

Happily, along with partner Betsey Nestler, they have combined their creative talents and opened George Home in Washington Depot.

The 1,800-square-foot shop will offer a collection of country modern furniture and a strong selection of international tabletop items.