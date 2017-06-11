Finding Your Fitness

Getting in shape for summer

By Mary Beth Lawlor

Restore balance, sweat it out, and strengthen your body this summer in Litchfield County. Photo Courtesy The Mayflower Spa

Whether you want to get into the best shape of your life or just keep things intact this summer, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite places to zen out or sweat it out.

If doing yoga outside on a rooftop deck sounds enticing, Ah Yoga in New Milford has a class for you. Anne Hungerford, who has been teaching yoga for years, also has a studio in New Preston. For some strength training to go along with your yoga, Michelle and Jen of Fitness Therapists in Litchfield offer holistic wellness for clients of all ages and capacities. They work one on one or with small groups. Above the New Morning Market in Woodbury, kundalini yoga is offered by master teacher Anne Novak. Strengthen and balance your muscular and nervous systems by doing movements known as kriyas.

Spin enthusiasts will love RIDE located on Route 202 in Washington. Classes in this new boutique cycling barn will increase your heart rate, metabolism, and mood. If sweat isn’t your thing, but you want to tone and lengthen, try out a Pilates class at Mind-Body Connection. This cool industrial space in New Milford combined with owner Marion’s upbeat and passionate attitude will leave you feeling refreshed and maybe even a little bit taller. Another Pilates studio, New Preston Wellness located across from the White Horse Pub, was opened by Amparo Sedito last year. Her clients get back in shape with a full-body workout. Afterwards, enjoy a massage from Amparo herself.

Die-hard fitness fans will love Heidi Diedrich’s Fit By Nature six week program in South Kent. Her 45-minute workout combines athletic aerobic movement with functional strength exercises. The small team environment and coaching take you to new levels of fitness. For more information, email heidi@lemonsimple.com. If working out in a world class spa sounds nice then The Mayflower Spa in Washington has what you need. You must be a member of the spa to participate in their array of fitness classes. They offer tours Monday through Thursday and can be contacted at Spa.Mayflower@gracehotels.com.

Valley Spirit Cooperative & Wellness Center in Washington Depot offers classes like Chakra Church, Tai Chi, and Candlelight Yoga. You can also get treatments such as acupuncture, energy healing, massage, and organic facials. In Kent, you can have fun while bouncing yourself into shape in W. Rhythm Fitness and Wellness’ barre bounce classes. Just need some balance in your life? Why not meditate in a salt cave? Salt of the Earth in Woodbury offers yoga and meditation classes inside their Himalayan salt cave. In Sharon, Helen Killmer offers spin, Pilates, yoga, and personal training in her lovely barn. For more information, contact helen491@wixsite.com. Of course, Charym in Litchfield offers a serene space to practice yoga including ballet yoga flow and prenatal yoga.