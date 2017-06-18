Do the Right Thing
Preserving natural beauty
For over 75 years, the Housatonic Valley Association has been working to keep waters clean and our lands pristine, so that everyone—including future generations—can enjoy this special corner of the world. You can play a part too, by taking a few simple steps around your home to reduce polluted waters—simple things like using less fertilizer and pesticides, planting a rain garden or setting your mower blades higher.
HVA recently launched a website with tips and incentives to “do the right thing" to help preserve our region's natural beauty. beriversmart.org
