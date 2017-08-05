Black as Night

Sandi Fellman’s elegant, modern interpretation of botanicals

Photo by Sandi Fellman

This marks the third exhibition of Sandi Fellman’s work at KMR Arts in Washington Depot. The photographs in Back to Black are from a series by Fellman from the 1990s. The elegant, sensual images are a modern interpretation of botanicals as classic subject matter.

The tone and texture of the blossoms and blooms are revealed in the large scale images. Fellman’s photographs are in numerous permanent collections including The Museum of Modern Art, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, La Bibliothèque Nationale in Paris, The Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and The Houston Museum of Art. Included in Sandi Fellman’s exhibition will be her own ceramic bowls and vessels. The play of dualities directly connects with the artist’s black-and-white photographs.

“I respond to the visceral and sensual aspects of ceramics as a compelling counterpoint to my photography,” Fellman eloquently states.