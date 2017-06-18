B is for Beauty
Beauty and blow dry
Washington Depot’s Byrde + the b Salon and Dry Bar offers beauty services, a blow-dry bar, retail shop, and exhibits of contemporary art. Owner Scott Bond has a stellar reputation in the hair and beauty industry, having worked in some of the most prestigious salons in the country including Frederic Fekkai, John Barrett, and Elizabeth Arden. Set in the former Woodruff Garage building, the salon provides everything from cut, color, and hair extensions, Brazilian blowouts to brow shaping and lash tinting.
Byrde + the b Salon and Dry Bar
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT
860-619-0422
byrdeandtheb.com
