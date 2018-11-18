Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Walks for Winter Wanderers

Finding Peace During the Holiday Season

By Nicole Goncalves


Photo by Ervin Edward

It is true that many people prepare to endure winter rather than to experience it. Yet winter is the perfect season to take up a new sport, discover a new hobby, or simply get out and enjoy a winter walk.  

The fresh air can provide you with the inspiration needed for your next creative endeavor, peace of mind to calm you through a stressful holiday season, or simply remind you of nature’s wonder. Here are some of our favorite scenic walks in Litchfield County for a true, or aspiring winter wanderer. 

Hidden Valley Preserve
Meander alongside the Shepaug River as you make your way towards the interior of Hidden Valley Preserve, one of three separate sections of Steep Rock Preserve. The variety of trails here are perfectly suited for walking, snowshoeing, and even cross country skiing (select trails) and a historic quartz quarry, along with two impressive footbridges, will provide additional sights along the way. 

198 Bee Brook Rd, Washington Depot | Loop trails, Level: Easy to Moderate 

River Walk, Kent 
This segment of the Appalachian Trail guides hikers alongside the rushing waters of the Housatonic River on a flat six mile stretch perfect for walking, trail running, and cross-country skiing. Start at the Kent entrance which features a 1.8-mile section of dirt road. At the official trailhead, a wooded marker announces the beginning of the Appalachian Trail. You’ll walk through a beautiful section of saplings, follow a historic stone wall along the banks of the Housatonic, cross several log footbridges, and cut across three bucolic fields.

Entrance ½ mile from Kent Center on Skiff Mountain Rd. | Shuttle walk, Level: easy. 

The Audubon Center, Sharon

For a small fee ($3) you can explore 11 miles of hiking trails, gardens, and aviaries. If you enjoy nature as a classroom, the audubon is the perfect winter retreat. Here you can learn about a variety of flora and fauna, with winter activities and guided walks available. Just a few minutes down the road (99 West Cornwall Road, Sharon) you can walk the 1.2 mile Pond Loop Trail at The Emily Winthrop Miles Wildlife Sanctuary, a part of the Audubon, free to both members and non-members. 

325 Cornwall Bridge Rd in Sharon | Loop Trails,  Level: Easy to Moderate

The White Memorial Conservation Lake Trail, Bantam

This is an easy 1.2 mile historic loop from the Conservation’s museum parking lot that heads west, passes an old carriage house, and heads south towards a scenic viewing point where you can watch people ice fishing and skating on the lake. The most unique facet of this trail is its history. Visible remnants of an ice house and ice conveyor that were once part of a bustling operation on the shores of Bantam Lake are still seen here today. Listen to this guided audio tour to make it an even more special experience: https://soundcloud.com/winterspast/winters-past-the-lake

 80 Whitehall Rd, Litchfield | Loop Trail, Level: Easy

Whittemore Sanctuary, Woodbury

This 686 acre parcel belongs to Flanders Nature Center, and is perfect for birding, hiking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing. The sanctuary features eight unique trail segments ranging in length up to four miles, as well as a plethora of sights including southbound views of Quassy Amusement Park. Follow the white blazes on a four mile loop along the perimeter with breathtaking views of Lake Quassapaug, or head to the interior on the yellow trail where you’ll discover an impressive bird blind overlooking “the bog.” 

428 Sherman Hill Rd, Woodbury | Loop Trail, Level: Easy

 

This article appears in the Holiday 2018 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Litchfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us    

Sign-up for our event 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

See this weekend's events in the area!
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

November 2018

Today
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMWalter Jenkins new art

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Walter Fields new  artwork opening on Friday November 2 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT 06794.  The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255-6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMWalter Jenkins new art

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Walter Fields new  artwork opening on Friday November 2 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT 06794.  The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255-6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
12:30 PM - 1:30 PMKnit 2 Gather

Join New Morning Market’s new knitting club! We’re crafting wearable items for Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury and welcome all levels to join! Instructors will be on-hand for beginners. Yarn,...

Cost: Free - registration requested

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St North
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Telephone: 203-263-4868
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMWalter Jenkins new art

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Walter Fields new  artwork opening on Friday November 2 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT 06794.  The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255-6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMWalter Jenkins new art

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Walter Fields new  artwork opening on Friday November 2 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT 06794.  The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255-6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMWalter Jenkins new art

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Walter Fields new  artwork opening on Friday November 2 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT 06794.  The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255-6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 5:30 PMKnit 2 Gather

Join New Morning Market’s new knitting club! We’re crafting wearable items for Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury and welcome all levels to join! Instructors will be on-hand for beginners. Yarn,...

Cost: Free - registration requested

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St North
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Telephone: 203-263-4868
Website »

More information
11:00 AMMark Seliger: Platinum Prints

KMR Arts presents Mark Seliger: Platinum Prints. The exhibition opens on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 3-6 pm with a reception and book signing of the monograph, MARK SELIGER PHOTOGRAPHS, with the...

Cost: no charge

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: KMR Arts
Telephone: (860)868-7533
Contact Name: Kathy McCarver Root
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMWalter Jenkins new art

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Walter Fields new  artwork opening on Friday November 2 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT 06794.  The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255-6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
6:00 PMSip & Stroll

Cost: $25

Where:
Down Town New Milford
19 Main Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: New Milford VNA & Hospice
Telephone: 860-946-6161
Contact Name: Nichole Brant
Website »

More information
11:00 AMMark Seliger: Platinum Prints

KMR Arts presents Mark Seliger: Platinum Prints. The exhibition opens on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 3-6 pm with a reception and book signing of the monograph, MARK SELIGER PHOTOGRAPHS, with the...

Cost: no charge

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: KMR Arts
Telephone: (860)868-7533
Contact Name: Kathy McCarver Root
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMMiniature Masterpieces Holiday Art Exhibit

The Fine Line Art Gallery’s Holiday Art Show 'Miniature Masterpieces' features artwork perfect for gift-giving. The exhibit will include small works of art, such as miniature...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMPainting Creatively from Photos with Souby Boski

In this workshop students will learn to paint in a creative, personal, and expressive way using reference photographs - freeing them from copying. Learn to dismiss the sense of obligation to...

Cost: $175.00

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMRemember the Alamo: A Presentation by George Wheeler

The Alamo was conceived in the middle of the 18th century as a mission to convert native Americans to Christianity like several other contemporary missions along the San Antonio River. The...

Cost: 10.

Where:
Sandisfield Arts Center
5 Hammertown Rd.
Sandisfield, MA  01255
View map »


Sponsor: Sandisfield Arts Center
Telephone: 413-281-4100
Contact Name: Marcella Smith
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 7:00 PMHoliday Open House at Still River Studio Art Gallery and F&G Richards Jewelers

On Saturday, December 1st, the six artists of Still River Studio and F & G Richards Jewelers, invite friends and lovers of art and jewelry to an evening of Holiday Cheer to kick-off the 2018...

Cost: free

Where:
Still River Studio Art Gallery
568 and 572 Main Street
Winsted, CT  06098
View map »


Telephone: 860-948-0406
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMWalter Jenkins new art

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Walter Fields new  artwork opening on Friday November 2 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT 06794.  The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255-6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AMScandinavian Holiday Gift Sale

What sets the Washington Art Association’s Annual Holiday Sale apart from others is not only the exquisitely hand crafted gifts by local artisans, but a talented group of volunteers designers and...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Plaza
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Ginger Nelsen
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM46th Annual Mark Twain Library Art Show + Sale

Take inspired works of art; a Library magically transformed into a sparkling, vibrant gallery; add infectious community enthusiasm... Put it all together and the result is the Mark Twain...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Mark Twain Library
439 Redding Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Sponsor: The Mark Twain Library
Telephone: 203-938-2545
Contact Name: Romy Weinberg
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMTis the season…to make Gingerbread Houses!

Decorating gingerbread houses has been a tradition at Hunt Hill Farm for many years. We invite you to join us this year with pastry chef extraordinaire Claire Bevington.

Cost: $90.00

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: Kimberly
Website »

More information
11:00 AMMark Seliger: Platinum Prints

KMR Arts presents Mark Seliger: Platinum Prints. The exhibition opens on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 3-6 pm with a reception and book signing of the monograph, MARK SELIGER PHOTOGRAPHS, with the...

Cost: no charge

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: KMR Arts
Telephone: (860)868-7533
Contact Name: Kathy McCarver Root
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMMiniature Masterpieces Holiday Art Exhibit

The Fine Line Art Gallery’s Holiday Art Show 'Miniature Masterpieces' features artwork perfect for gift-giving. The exhibit will include small works of art, such as miniature...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Adopt-a-Family

Aunt Judy’s Eggnog Recipe

Books: Cooking, Décor, Iconic Photography

Books that make great gifts––including Mark Seliger's that includes this image of Kurt Cobain

Surviving a Snow Day

Tips for parents to make it a good day

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

Great items from local retailers to help with your holiday shopping
Edit ModuleShow Tags