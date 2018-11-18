Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

That’s the Spirit

Mine Hill Distillery Celebrates Its Origins

By Joseph Montebello


Mine Hill owner Elliott Davis and head distiller Zach Curd overlooking the imported copper and steel equipment.

Photos Douglas Foulke

Elliott Davis strives for perfection in everything he does. After living and working in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York, he and his family moved to Litchfield County 18 years ago. He subsequently purchased a historical house with acres of land and decided to start a farm: raising Icelandic sheep, heritage chickens, bees, and making maple syrup. “I wanted to do all the old stuff and decided to make cider,” explains Davis, “so I put in a test orchard of 100 trees. But once you get into doing hard cider it has to be regulated and taxed and this became a commitment and I really started to think about it. In England and France they love cider; in this country we don’t drink it as much. I realized I wasn’t going into a business that would be viable.”

But who doesn’t love a cocktail? So Davis decided that opening a distillery was the route he would go. “Originally I was planning to buy another farm,” says Davis. “I looked at some of the Roxbury Land Trust’s farms, hoping to collaborate, and then Barbara Henry, the first selectman of Roxbury, brought me down to the property at the old railway station and I knew this was the place I wanted.”

That was in 2015 and it was the beginning of not only starting a distillery but taking on the task of restoring and repurposing several historic buildings. Built in 1872, the Roxbury Station had fallen into disuse and disrepair, as had the adjacent buildings. Working with vintage photographs, Davis has restored or preserved the exterior historic appearances of the buildings. Preserving the old train station has been challenging since the building was near collapse. It is now finished and returned to its original glory and is the new headquarters of the Roxbury Land Trust. While the exteriors have been dictated by history, the interiors have been refitted with top of the line equipment to produce spirits—from bourbon to gin to vodka.

While many breweries and microbreweries have sprouted up in the past few years, distilleries are still a growing business. In New York State there are over 70 distilleries, in Connecticut there are fewer than ten. “We are still at the beginning of this craft boom,” says Davis. “Thirty years ago craft beers had two percent of the market share; today they have 35 percent. I believe it is part of the farm to table momentum and coming back to what’s made locally. I think people are looking for a new variety of spirits, not just your father’s Cutty Sark.” 

Davis plans to revive a demand for local grains and botanicals to help farmers in the area and to bring local flavor to Mine Hill’s spirits. In addition to state of the art facilities, Davis has brought in Zach Curd as his head distiller. Curd worked in the flavor industry in Chicago for five years and was most recently working in Kentucky. “I was there making bourbon, vodka, and gin and then this opportunity came my way—it’s a unique experience to be able to create world-class spirits and celebrate the local area and suppliers.”

But Davis’s vision goes beyond just creating a superior product. He has many ideas about how to use the buildings at Mine Hill. In addition to those used for making the spirits, many of the public rooms are available for events. He also plans to devote space for local artists and artisans to display their wares. The old Roxbury Station is definitely gaining a new life thanks to Davis’s vision and ingenuity.

 

This article appears in the Holiday 2018 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Litchfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us    

Sign-up for our event 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

See this weekend's events in the area!
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

November 2018

Today
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMWalter Jenkins new art

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Walter Fields new  artwork opening on Friday November 2 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT 06794.  The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255-6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMWalter Jenkins new art

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Walter Fields new  artwork opening on Friday November 2 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT 06794.  The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255-6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
12:30 PM - 1:30 PMKnit 2 Gather

Join New Morning Market’s new knitting club! We’re crafting wearable items for Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury and welcome all levels to join! Instructors will be on-hand for beginners. Yarn,...

Cost: Free - registration requested

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St North
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Telephone: 203-263-4868
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMWalter Jenkins new art

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Walter Fields new  artwork opening on Friday November 2 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT 06794.  The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255-6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMWalter Jenkins new art

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Walter Fields new  artwork opening on Friday November 2 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT 06794.  The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255-6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMWalter Jenkins new art

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Walter Fields new  artwork opening on Friday November 2 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT 06794.  The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255-6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 5:30 PMKnit 2 Gather

Join New Morning Market’s new knitting club! We’re crafting wearable items for Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury and welcome all levels to join! Instructors will be on-hand for beginners. Yarn,...

Cost: Free - registration requested

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St North
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Telephone: 203-263-4868
Website »

More information
11:00 AMMark Seliger: Platinum Prints

KMR Arts presents Mark Seliger: Platinum Prints. The exhibition opens on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 3-6 pm with a reception and book signing of the monograph, MARK SELIGER PHOTOGRAPHS, with the...

Cost: no charge

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: KMR Arts
Telephone: (860)868-7533
Contact Name: Kathy McCarver Root
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMWalter Jenkins new art

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Walter Fields new  artwork opening on Friday November 2 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT 06794.  The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255-6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
6:00 PMSip & Stroll

Cost: $25

Where:
Down Town New Milford
19 Main Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: New Milford VNA & Hospice
Telephone: 860-946-6161
Contact Name: Nichole Brant
Website »

More information
11:00 AMMark Seliger: Platinum Prints

KMR Arts presents Mark Seliger: Platinum Prints. The exhibition opens on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 3-6 pm with a reception and book signing of the monograph, MARK SELIGER PHOTOGRAPHS, with the...

Cost: no charge

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: KMR Arts
Telephone: (860)868-7533
Contact Name: Kathy McCarver Root
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMMiniature Masterpieces Holiday Art Exhibit

The Fine Line Art Gallery’s Holiday Art Show 'Miniature Masterpieces' features artwork perfect for gift-giving. The exhibit will include small works of art, such as miniature...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMPainting Creatively from Photos with Souby Boski

In this workshop students will learn to paint in a creative, personal, and expressive way using reference photographs - freeing them from copying. Learn to dismiss the sense of obligation to...

Cost: $175.00

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMRemember the Alamo: A Presentation by George Wheeler

The Alamo was conceived in the middle of the 18th century as a mission to convert native Americans to Christianity like several other contemporary missions along the San Antonio River. The...

Cost: 10.

Where:
Sandisfield Arts Center
5 Hammertown Rd.
Sandisfield, MA  01255
View map »


Sponsor: Sandisfield Arts Center
Telephone: 413-281-4100
Contact Name: Marcella Smith
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 7:00 PMHoliday Open House at Still River Studio Art Gallery and F&G Richards Jewelers

On Saturday, December 1st, the six artists of Still River Studio and F & G Richards Jewelers, invite friends and lovers of art and jewelry to an evening of Holiday Cheer to kick-off the 2018...

Cost: free

Where:
Still River Studio Art Gallery
568 and 572 Main Street
Winsted, CT  06098
View map »


Telephone: 860-948-0406
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMWalter Jenkins new art

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Walter Fields new  artwork opening on Friday November 2 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT 06794.  The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255-6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AMScandinavian Holiday Gift Sale

What sets the Washington Art Association’s Annual Holiday Sale apart from others is not only the exquisitely hand crafted gifts by local artisans, but a talented group of volunteers designers and...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Plaza
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Ginger Nelsen
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM46th Annual Mark Twain Library Art Show + Sale

Take inspired works of art; a Library magically transformed into a sparkling, vibrant gallery; add infectious community enthusiasm... Put it all together and the result is the Mark Twain...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Mark Twain Library
439 Redding Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Sponsor: The Mark Twain Library
Telephone: 203-938-2545
Contact Name: Romy Weinberg
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMTis the season…to make Gingerbread Houses!

Decorating gingerbread houses has been a tradition at Hunt Hill Farm for many years. We invite you to join us this year with pastry chef extraordinaire Claire Bevington.

Cost: $90.00

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: Kimberly
Website »

More information
11:00 AMMark Seliger: Platinum Prints

KMR Arts presents Mark Seliger: Platinum Prints. The exhibition opens on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 3-6 pm with a reception and book signing of the monograph, MARK SELIGER PHOTOGRAPHS, with the...

Cost: no charge

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: KMR Arts
Telephone: (860)868-7533
Contact Name: Kathy McCarver Root
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMMiniature Masterpieces Holiday Art Exhibit

The Fine Line Art Gallery’s Holiday Art Show 'Miniature Masterpieces' features artwork perfect for gift-giving. The exhibit will include small works of art, such as miniature...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Adopt-a-Family

Aunt Judy’s Eggnog Recipe

Books: Cooking, Décor, Iconic Photography

Books that make great gifts––including Mark Seliger's that includes this image of Kurt Cobain

Surviving a Snow Day

Tips for parents to make it a good day

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

Great items from local retailers to help with your holiday shopping
Edit ModuleShow Tags