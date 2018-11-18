Surviving a Snow Day

Tips for parents to make it a good day

By Rebecca Honig

If you live anywhere in the Northeast, you may already be ticking away at the snow days. Or you will be soon enough. And if it is anything like last winter, your kids will have plenty of them. Once the novelty wears off, here are some tips for surviving yet another snow day but work-from-home day for you.

TIP 1

Let it out. Hide under your covers and cry. When your kids ask about your puffy eyes respond with, “ It’s just my snow allergies acting up.”

TIP 2

Collaborate. Make your kids your colleagues. Let them know what you need to get done today. Mention one or two things they can do to help you get your work done, like playing together in another state (not really) or using their quiet “library voices” while you’re on a conference call (really).

TIP 3

Offer a pot of gold. Let them know one thing you’ll all do together when you’re done. “When I finish my work, we’re going to go outside and build an ice castle. Elsa will be jealous. It’s going to be so off the hook!”

TIP 4

Go the movie or show route. Before you press play, though, remind your kids, “When this is over, I’ll be done with work and we’ll all build that three story snow tower.”

TIP 5

Keep your promise. When time is up put away your work. Hide it under the covers so it does not taunt you. Let your kids know, “You now have my full attention and we are going to have some crazy fun together!” Head outside. Play hard. Make Elsa proud.

TIP 6

Try for a miracle. Before heading in, build a quick little snowman. Hope that it magically turns into a babysitter overnight—just in case tomorrow’s another snow day.