Books: Cooking, Décor, Iconic Photography

Books that make great gifts––including Mark Seliger's that includes this image of Kurt Cobain

Mark Seliger Photographs: Thirty Years of Magic Making

Mark Seliger // Seliger is one of the most important photographers of the 20th and 21st centuries. Currently on view at KMR Arts Gallery, his work has been seen on every major magazine cover, countless articles, and in some of the most influential advertising campaigns. The book features some of his best-known portraiture of the most famous and influential faces of our time, as well as some of his outstanding landscapes and creative work.

Everyday Dorie: The Way I Cook

Dorie Greenspan // A five-time James Beard Award winner, Greenspan presents her favorite recipes—the ones she cooks for friends and family. These 125 dishes are easy to follow and always contain a bit of surprise. Simple instructions and glorious color photos make this book a must for cooks on every level. From clam chowder with Thai aromatics, a savory version of bread pudding, to chicken and salad Milanese style, even the novice cook will produce sensational meals.

May I Come In? Discovering the World in Other People’s Houses

Wendy Goodman // This design editor extraordinaire has been writing for New York Magazine for over ten years. Both inspirational and aspirational, this book takes the reader inside some of the glamorous residences she has covered. Lavishly illustrated, and including seventy homes, it is not only a design book but also a visual record of the art of living well.