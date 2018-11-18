Edit ModuleShow Tags
Aunt Judy’s Eggnog Recipe




Amy Beth Cupp wears many creative hats. She’s a stylist, an artist, and has completed culinary school as well as a floral-design program. She also loves to entertain and likes to keep it simple, be it a dinner party for ten or a holiday get together on a Saturday afternoon. Good friends, great hors d’oeuvres, festive decorations, and, of course, the perfect libations. For Cupp that means whipping up a batch of her famous eggnog. “It’s my aunt’s recipe from my childhood,” says Cupp. “She made it every Christmas Eve when I was a girl and she’d bring it to my grandmother’s house where we always had holiday dinner. I never do a holiday party without it.”

Aunt Judy’s Eggnog

-  Six eggs 

-  Three pints whipping cream

-  Two cups milk 

-  Two cups sugar

-  Two cups bourbon (I use Maker’s Mark)

-  One cup Jamaican rum

-  One cup brandy

 

Separate eggs. Set aside the whites in a metal bowl and beat the yolks with the sugar in a large bowl.
I use my large soup pot and then transfer it into my punch bowl.

Beat whipping cream into the yolk and sugar mixtureuntil it becomes thick, like a milkshake. 

Add milk. Add bourbon, Rum, and brandy.

In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites until peaks form.

Fold egg whites into the bourbon mixture.

Top off with a sprinkle of nutmeg.

Enjoy!

 

This article appears in the Holiday 2018 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

November 2018

Today
12:30 PM - 1:30 PMKnit 2 Gather

Join New Morning Market’s new knitting club! We’re crafting wearable items for Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury and welcome all levels to join! Instructors will be on-hand for beginners. Yarn,...

Cost: Free - registration requested

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St North
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Telephone: 203-263-4868
Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 5:30 PMKnit 2 Gather

Join New Morning Market’s new knitting club! We’re crafting wearable items for Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury and welcome all levels to join! Instructors will be on-hand for beginners. Yarn,...

Cost: Free - registration requested

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St North
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Telephone: 203-263-4868
Website »

More information
11:00 AMMark Seliger: Platinum Prints

KMR Arts presents Mark Seliger: Platinum Prints. The exhibition opens on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 3-6 pm with a reception and book signing of the monograph, MARK SELIGER PHOTOGRAPHS, with the...

Cost: no charge

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: KMR Arts
Telephone: (860)868-7533
Contact Name: Kathy McCarver Root
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PMSip & Stroll

Cost: $25

Where:
Down Town New Milford
19 Main Street
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: New Milford VNA & Hospice
Telephone: 860-946-6161
Contact Name: Nichole Brant
Website »

More information
11:00 AMMark Seliger: Platinum Prints

KMR Arts presents Mark Seliger: Platinum Prints. The exhibition opens on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 3-6 pm with a reception and book signing of the monograph, MARK SELIGER PHOTOGRAPHS, with the...

Cost: no charge

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: KMR Arts
Telephone: (860)868-7533
Contact Name: Kathy McCarver Root
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMMiniature Masterpieces Holiday Art Exhibit

The Fine Line Art Gallery’s Holiday Art Show 'Miniature Masterpieces' features artwork perfect for gift-giving. The exhibit will include small works of art, such as miniature...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMPainting Creatively from Photos with Souby Boski

In this workshop students will learn to paint in a creative, personal, and expressive way using reference photographs - freeing them from copying. Learn to dismiss the sense of obligation to...

Cost: $175.00

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMRemember the Alamo: A Presentation by George Wheeler

The Alamo was conceived in the middle of the 18th century as a mission to convert native Americans to Christianity like several other contemporary missions along the San Antonio River. The...

Cost: 10.

Where:
Sandisfield Arts Center
5 Hammertown Rd.
Sandisfield, MA  01255
View map »


Sponsor: Sandisfield Arts Center
Telephone: 413-281-4100
Contact Name: Marcella Smith
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 7:00 PMHoliday Open House at Still River Studio Art Gallery and F&G Richards Jewelers

On Saturday, December 1st, the six artists of Still River Studio and F & G Richards Jewelers, invite friends and lovers of art and jewelry to an evening of Holiday Cheer to kick-off the 2018...

Cost: free

Where:
Still River Studio Art Gallery
568 and 572 Main Street
Winsted, CT  06098
View map »


Telephone: 860-948-0406
Website »

More information
10:00 AMScandinavian Holiday Gift Sale

What sets the Washington Art Association’s Annual Holiday Sale apart from others is not only the exquisitely hand crafted gifts by local artisans, but a talented group of volunteers designers and...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Plaza
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Ginger Nelsen
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM46th Annual Mark Twain Library Art Show + Sale

Take inspired works of art; a Library magically transformed into a sparkling, vibrant gallery; add infectious community enthusiasm... Put it all together and the result is the Mark Twain...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Mark Twain Library
439 Redding Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Sponsor: The Mark Twain Library
Telephone: 203-938-2545
Contact Name: Romy Weinberg
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMTis the season…to make Gingerbread Houses!

Decorating gingerbread houses has been a tradition at Hunt Hill Farm for many years. We invite you to join us this year with pastry chef extraordinaire Claire Bevington.

Cost: $90.00

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: Kimberly
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMMiniature Masterpieces Holiday Art Exhibit

The Fine Line Art Gallery’s Holiday Art Show 'Miniature Masterpieces' features artwork perfect for gift-giving. The exhibit will include small works of art, such as miniature...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

