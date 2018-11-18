Aunt Judy’s Eggnog Recipe

Amy Beth Cupp wears many creative hats. She’s a stylist, an artist, and has completed culinary school as well as a floral-design program. She also loves to entertain and likes to keep it simple, be it a dinner party for ten or a holiday get together on a Saturday afternoon. Good friends, great hors d’oeuvres, festive decorations, and, of course, the perfect libations. For Cupp that means whipping up a batch of her famous eggnog. “It’s my aunt’s recipe from my childhood,” says Cupp. “She made it every Christmas Eve when I was a girl and she’d bring it to my grandmother’s house where we always had holiday dinner. I never do a holiday party without it.”

Aunt Judy’s Eggnog

- Six eggs

- Three pints whipping cream

- Two cups milk

- Two cups sugar

- Two cups bourbon (I use Maker’s Mark)

- One cup Jamaican rum

- One cup brandy

Separate eggs. Set aside the whites in a metal bowl and beat the yolks with the sugar in a large bowl.

I use my large soup pot and then transfer it into my punch bowl.

Beat whipping cream into the yolk and sugar mixtureuntil it becomes thick, like a milkshake.

Add milk. Add bourbon, Rum, and brandy.

In a separate bowl, beat the egg whites until peaks form.

Fold egg whites into the bourbon mixture.

Top off with a sprinkle of nutmeg.

Enjoy!