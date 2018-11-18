Adopt-a-Family

The Susan B. Anthony Project provides help for more than 2,000 victims and survivors of domestic and/or sexual violence. In addition, prevention services are offered for more than 4,000 school children annually. Counseling, support groups, court and medical accompaniment, and child advocacy are provided on a one-to-one basis. Their shelter in Torrington is a home for those who have nowhere else to go.

During the holidays, SBA celebrates the holidays with their residents. On Christmas, guests will find wrapped presents under the tree and an invitation to share a warm community meal. These presents are provided by generous donors in SBA’s Adopt-a-Family program.

SBA organizes Adopt-a-Family so that families in their care will be sure to receive something on Christmas morning. Close to half the recipients are children and parents that have been (or still are) in the residence. In 2017 SBA provided service for 91 families that included 89 women, four men, 165 children, and two therapy dogs. One mother shared, “Whoever adopted my family restored my faith in humanity.” Without wonderful donors this would not be possible.