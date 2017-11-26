Woof, Sizzle, Hike

Seasonal Books about Dogs, Cooking and Nearby Nature

By Joseph Montebello

At Home With Dogs and Their Designers: Sharing a Stylish Life

By Susanna Salk, Photography by Stacey Bewkes

Some of the most important and influential interior designers in the country open their homes and reveal who really runs the roost—their dogs. Through stunning color photographs we are brought into the most glamorous, finely edited houses clothed in satins and full of precious objects and see that the owners’ love for dogs supersedes anything else. Included is a resource guide for decorative needs as well as pet needs.

A Grandfather’s Lessons: In the Kitchen With Shorey

By Jacques Pepin, Photography by Tom Hopkins

Jacques Pepin is known the world over as a master chef and teacher. In this personal book, Pepin shares his secrets and techniques with a very special someone—his 13-year-old granddaughter Shorey. Together they create everything from fish tacos, spicy ribs, and chocolate goblets. Pepin has created a simple, finely illustrated cookbook to show that “spending time together in the kitchen can enhance your life as well as your relationship.”

The Appalachian Trail: Hiking the People’s Path

Photography by Bart Smith

Spanning 14 states and 2,000 miles, the Appalachian Trail is one of America’s most popular hiking trails. Easily accessible from Litchfield County, it is known as “The People’s Path.” Compact in size and ideal for carrying while on a hike, this book points out the special features of the trail and the photographs allow the reader to feel as if he is already on the trail. The perfect gift for anyone interested in conservation, outdoor recreation, American history, or for the armchair hiker.