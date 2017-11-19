That One, There!

Hunting for the perfect Christmas tree

By Mary Beth Lawlor

Once you bring your fresh cut tree home, remove the bottom of the tree’s trunk by about a half inch. This will help the tree to absorb more water.

Heading out each year in search of just the right tree for the holidays is an annual tradition for many. Most of the cut your own tree farms in Litchfield County have been run by the same families for generations. You can understand why it’s a long-term commitment since the trees need to grow for seven to nine years before they can make their debut in your home. Many farms make the experience convenient and fun by providing saws, tree baling, and assistance in securing your pine-scented beauty to your vehicle. Here is a list of tree farms in the area:

Continuously operated by the Averill’s since it was purchased in 1746, Averill Farm sells cut your own trees and Christmas wreaths in Washington. Saws are provided, along with hot apple cider that is made on the premises. averillfarm.com

With over 35 acres in production, you are sure to find the tree of your dreams at Angevine Farm in Warren. Saws are available for your use. The Christmas Barn is open the weekend before Thanksgiving until Christmas where you’ll find a large selection of ornaments, tree stands, fresh made wreaths, swags, and gifts. Check their site for Santa visits. angevinefarm.com

Elizabeth Gilbert, author of Eat Pray Love, grew up on Bees, Fleas & Trees Christmas tree farm in Litchfield. Her parents sell Christmas trees, their own honey, swags, wreaths, and serve complimentary hot cocoa. Saws are provided and helpers will cut your tree or you can cut your own. beesfleasandtrees.com

Growing Christmas trees since 1979 in Woodbury, Busy Acres Tree Farm has more than 30 acres of beautiful cut your own Christmas trees. They have trees varying in height from four feet to twelve feet. Wreaths and swags are made daily at the farm. They provide saws and free tree carts to make transporting your tree to your vehicle more convenient. busyacrestreefarm.com

Family owned and operated since 1932, Holiday Farm in New Hartford provides a scenic search for the perfect Christmas tree. While wandering down an enchanting forest path, past quiet ponds, over a wooden bridge, or alongside a bubbling brook, you will find many varieties of trees to choose from. They will assist in cutting, wrapping, and putting on top of your vehicle. holidayfarmct.com

Maple Hollow Farm in New Hartford, once a potato farm in the mid-twentieth century, is surrounded by forested hills and lazy creeks. The sustainable farm offers a variety of the hardiest, most popular Christmas trees. Their holiday wreaths, bunched winterberry, evergreen cones, and arrangements are inspired by the season. Inside their sweet little Christmas Shop you will find unique ornaments and holiday decorations. maplehollowtreefarm.com