Ski Do

Sky’s the limit, hitting the slopes, faster and faster

By Joseph Montebello


Insha shows her skills on the slopes in Winter Park, Colorado.

Photo Carol MacKay

At 17, Insha Afsar is like any other teenager: she is enjoying her senior year at the Berkshire School, weighing college choices, and ready for her next adventure on the ski slope. It is hard to imagine this is the girl who, at the age of five, suffered the loss of a leg during the 2005 earthquake in her homeland Pakistan.

Thanks to a Time cover photograph the Shriners in Los Angeles offered to help Insha. She was flown to the United States with her father and the organization arranged for free medical care. Heal the Children Foundation found a family in Connecticut who offered to put up Insha and her father. Thus began the magical journey that took her from a war-torn village to idyllic northwest Connecticut and a new life with Ted and Rebecca Bent. 

Ted had been involved with the Healing the Children Agency in New Milford and decided to volunteer to sponsor a child who needed medical care. “To our surprise a representative showed up with Insha and her father, who spoke no English,” Bent explains. “Insha had lost her leg up to her knee and lay for four or five days without medical treatment. Gangrene had set in through her hip and so that had to be removed as well. The Shriners had arranged for her treatment at a hospital in Springfield, Massachusetts and our house became the place where she lived while she went back and forth.”

On the first two visits, her father accompanied her; on the third she traveled by herself, highly unusual since Muslim girls are not allowed to travel alone. At that point the Bents enrolled her at Washington Montessori School. “I did it as a lark, thinking it would be good for her to learn more English and to interact with children her own age,” says Bent. “She was there for three and a half years, but going back to Pakistan every summer.”

Since both Bents were working, they needed someone to care for Insha when she returned from school. That is how they met Jay and Krystyna Jankowski, who have played a major role in Insha’s success on the slopes. “The school recommended me to Ted,” says Krystyna. “I’d pick up Insha at school; she’d do her homework at our house and she began to feel at home.”

One day, seated at the kitchen table, Insha started crying because she wanted to play tennis, a sport that was totally out of her reach. To appease her Jay came up with an alternative. “She was about ten years old by then,” he recalls. “I told her I would teach her how to ski. We have a home in Vermont, so I took her there and put her on the slopes. I got her little outriggers and she took to the sport immediately.” “I loved the feeling of going fast,” Insha says. “Eventually I wanted to ski more and more.”

“She persevered and won a silver medal and a gold as part of the National Standard Race (NASTAR), the largest public grassroots ski-racing program in the world,” says Jay. “She has no fear and is totally unaware that she has a handicap.” Insha explains; “I try not to focus on the fact that I am nervous. I concentrate on remembering the combinations and trying to keep my heartbeat steady. At Berkshire I practice four days a week and race the other three.”

Her next dream is to qualify for the 2018 Winter Paralympics. Pakistan does not compete in the games. If she obtains dual citizenship, she will be able to qualify and train with Paralympic Team USA and both countries can take pride in her performance.

“I’ve done so much and I know I can do more,” says Insha. “I have to keep working and believe that I can do anything at all.”

This article appears in the Holiday 2017 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06059
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information

12:30 PMWellness Wednesday Workshop

As part of the ongoing Wellness Wednesday program on campus, there will be a workshop on "Pilates for You" with Marion Cooper, owner of Mind-Body Connection Pilates Studio,...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
7:00 PMStudent-Directed One-Act Plays

The WCSU Theatre Arts Department will present "10 Shades Darker: Every Director Has a Dark Side, A Series of One-Act Plays" at 7 p.m. in the Studio Theatre of the...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information

8:00 PMWCSU Orchestra

The WCSU Orchestra, conducted by Fernando Jimenez, will perform Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the...

Cost: $6.00

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information

5:30 PM - 7:00 PMLaunch Denise Aimee rare oils for face/body

The weather is chilly and our skin is need of moisture.  Join us on December 1st a First Friday event in the Depot as we launch DENISE AIMÉE rare and precious oils for the body and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
8:00 PMBest Darn Jazz Club in Danbury

WCSU will present the "Best Darn Jazz Club in Danbury" at 8 p.m. in the Colonial Corner in the Student Center on the university's Midtown campus, 181 White St. in Danbury. Admission...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Jazz Combos with Sean Jones, Guest Artist

The WCSU Jazz Club will present the WCSU Jazz Combos with guest Sean Jones at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts...

Cost: 10.00

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 12:00 PMHandmade Market

New Morning Market will be hosting a 2 in 1 Handmade Market Saturday Dec 2nd. Each market will feature a different group of CT based artisans and makers offering their handcrafted wares. Support...

Cost: FREE

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N,
Woodbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 3:30 PMWoodbury Junior Women’s Club Christmas Craft Fair and Boutique

Get your holiday shopping done locally! On December 2, 2017 the Woodbury Junior Women’s Club will be hosting their 33rd Christmas Craft Fair and Boutique at the Woodbury Middle School...

Cost: Free/Donations welcome

Where:
Woodbury Middle School
67 Washington Avenue
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Woodbury Junior Women's Club
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMOpen House Celebration at Litchfield Church

On Saturday December 2, from 3:00p.m to 5:00p.m., St. Michael’s Parish will hold an open house celebration of their new magnificent west window.  When the cornerstone of the building was...

Cost: Free

Where:
St. Michael's Parish
25 South Street
Just off the Litchfield Green
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: St. Michael's-Litchfield
Telephone: 860-567-9465
Contact Name: Jo Ann Jaacks
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 7:00 PMRobert Deyber Satirical Painter

The Byrde + the b is pleased to announce the opening of Robert Deyber Master Artist from 4-7 pm on Saturday December 2, 2017 and runs through Jan 31, 2018. Robert Deyber is an American artist...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Opera Scenes

The WCSU Opera Ensemble will be joined by WCSU alumni to present their favorite opera scenes and excerpts at 8 p.m. in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on...

Cost: $6

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
