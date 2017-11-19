Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Is there really a 300-year-old créche in Bethlehem?

By Elizabeth Maker


A Connecticut Christmas: Celebrating the Holiday in Classic New Style

Photo Caryn B. Davis

When it comes to Christmas, few traditions are as sacred as celebrating the crèche—the nativity scene where Jesus was born in a Bethlehem manger. From setting up ceramic figurines on living room tables, to illuminating life-sized tableaus or larger-than-life inflatables on front yards, families have long loved to recreate the story of Jesus’ birth.

But there is one crèche that outdoes them all, sequestered in a simple white barn down a quiet dirt path some 6,000 miles away from Jesus’ birthplace—in another Bethlehem, here in Litchfield County. It belongs to the Abbey of Regina Laudis—the 400-acre home of 37 Benedictine nuns—and, unlike some cloistered parts of the property, is open to visitors, almost year-round.

“It really is exquisite, on so many levels,” says Mother Angéle Arbib, of the lavish 300-year-old display that’s been dubbed “the Rembrandt of crèches” by experts at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. “We want everyone to share in this experience, to behold this magnificence.”

Met conservators conducted a four-year restoration of the Neapolitan nativity scene that was given as a coronation gift to Victor Amadeus II, King of Sardinia, in 1720. Philanthropist Loretta Hines Howard obtained the collection and gave it to the Abbey in 1949.

Fiber optic lighting illuminates details of the life-like figures made of carved wood, terra cotta, jute and porcelain. The rosy-cheeked Mary holds the baby Jesus as the Three Kings, wearing colorful silks with gold embroidery, offer gifts in the hills of Naples, which is where the crèche’s original artists were from. “In December, we get thousands of visitors,” Mother Angele says. “They go to the local post office so they can get a “Bethlehem” postmark on their Christmas cards, then they come here. It’s tradition.” 

This article appears in the Holiday 2017 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Litchfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us    

Sign-up for our event 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

November 2017

Today
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06059
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
12:30 PMWellness Wednesday Workshop

As part of the ongoing Wellness Wednesday program on campus, there will be a workshop on "Pilates for You" with Marion Cooper, owner of Mind-Body Connection Pilates Studio,...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
7:00 PMStudent-Directed One-Act Plays

The WCSU Theatre Arts Department will present "10 Shades Darker: Every Director Has a Dark Side, A Series of One-Act Plays" at 7 p.m. in the Studio Theatre of the...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
7:00 PMStudent-Directed One-Act Plays

The WCSU Theatre Arts Department will present "10 Shades Darker: Every Director Has a Dark Side, A Series of One-Act Plays" at 7 p.m. in the Studio Theatre of the...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Orchestra

The WCSU Orchestra, conducted by Fernando Jimenez, will perform Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the...

Cost: $6.00

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 7:00 PMLaunch Denise Aimee rare oils for face/body

The weather is chilly and our skin is need of moisture.  Join us on December 1st a First Friday event in the Depot as we launch DENISE AIMÉE rare and precious oils for the body and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
7:00 PMStudent-Directed One-Act Plays

The WCSU Theatre Arts Department will present "10 Shades Darker: Every Director Has a Dark Side, A Series of One-Act Plays" at 7 p.m. in the Studio Theatre of the...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
8:00 PMBest Darn Jazz Club in Danbury

WCSU will present the "Best Darn Jazz Club in Danbury" at 8 p.m. in the Colonial Corner in the Student Center on the university's Midtown campus, 181 White St. in Danbury. Admission...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Jazz Combos with Sean Jones, Guest Artist

The WCSU Jazz Club will present the WCSU Jazz Combos with guest Sean Jones at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts...

Cost: 10.00

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMMiniature Masterpieces Holiday Art Exhibit

December 1st - December 30th The show opens with a reception on Saturday, December 2nd from 11AM to 4PM.  The Fine Line Art Gallery’s Holiday Art Show 'Miniature...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 12:00 PMHandmade Market

New Morning Market will be hosting a 2 in 1 Handmade Market Saturday Dec 2nd. Each market will feature a different group of CT based artisans and makers offering their handcrafted wares. Support...

Cost: FREE

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N,
Woodbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 3:30 PMWoodbury Junior Women’s Club Christmas Craft Fair and Boutique

Get your holiday shopping done locally! On December 2, 2017 the Woodbury Junior Women’s Club will be hosting their 33rd Christmas Craft Fair and Boutique at the Woodbury Middle School...

Cost: Free/Donations welcome

Where:
Woodbury Middle School
67 Washington Avenue
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Woodbury Junior Women's Club
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMOpen House Celebration at Litchfield Church

On Saturday December 2, from 3:00p.m to 5:00p.m., St. Michael’s Parish will hold an open house celebration of their new magnificent west window.  When the cornerstone of the building was...

Cost: Free

Where:
St. Michael's Parish
25 South Street
Just off the Litchfield Green
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: St. Michael's-Litchfield
Telephone: 860-567-9465
Contact Name: Jo Ann Jaacks
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 7:00 PMRobert Deyber Satirical Painter

The Byrde + the b is pleased to announce the opening of Robert Deyber Master Artist from 4-7 pm on Saturday December 2, 2017 and runs through Jan 31, 2018. Robert Deyber is an American artist...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Opera Scenes

The WCSU Opera Ensemble will be joined by WCSU alumni to present their favorite opera scenes and excerpts at 8 p.m. in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on...

Cost: $6

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
Jivan Wolf MasterJewlery: In The Realm of Light

The Byrde + the b is pleased to announce the opening of Jivan Wolf master jeweler from 4-7 pm on Saturday December 2, 2017 and runs through Jan 31, 2018. Jivan Wolf hand fabricates jewelry...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMMiniature Masterpieces Holiday Art Exhibit

December 1st - December 30th The show opens with a reception on Saturday, December 2nd from 11AM to 4PM.  The Fine Line Art Gallery’s Holiday Art Show 'Miniature...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Monoliths and Menageries

A studio visit with roxbury artist Lauren Booth

That One, There!

Hunting for the perfect Christmas tree

Ski Do

Sky’s the limit, hitting the slopes, faster and faster

Swoosh

Down the slopes at the annual Salisbury Jump Fest

Ten Minutes with Ron Merriman

The creator of the Torrington Christmas House––open now thru January 15
Edit ModuleShow Tags