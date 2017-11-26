Edit ModuleShow Tags
Enchanting Ensemble

The Sherman Ensemble raises the bar and our spirits

By Kristin Nord


Great but often unspoken pleasures of attending a live performance is the chance to commune with the music. Seeing the vigor of a bow stroke, or the remarkable breath control exerted by a classically trained flutist or a singer, it becomes obvious that rigorous training has gone into those special evenings of music making.

For the past 35 years, artistic director Eliot T. Bailen and his wife, flutist Susan Rotholz, have brought such transformative experiences to Litchfield and Dutchess counties, as founders of The Sherman Ensemble. Whether it is jazz on the weekend after Thanksgiving, or chamber music performed during its Baroque concert in January, the Sherman Ensemble’s loyal audiences have thrived on its programing.

While the couple are engaged in multi-faceted classical music performance and teaching careers in metro New York, when they program for local audiences, they kick up their musical heels. And when a listener sits in St. Andrew’s Church in Kent, as the late afternoon sun streams through its stained-glass windows, holding the liner notes lovingly prepared by the Reverand on one’s lap, one can’t help but agree that music of this caliber remains a mighty vehicle for discovery and enchantment.

This article appears in the Holiday 2017 issue of TownVibe Litchfield

December 2017

3:00 PMHoliday Jazz

The WCSU Jazz Orchestra, conducted by Jamie Begian, will present a throwback to the greatest holiday variety shows of the '60s and '70s at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, in the Veronica...

Cost: 10

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
4:00 PM - 7:00 PMRobert Deyber Satirical Painter

The Byrde + the b is pleased to announce the opening of Robert Deyber Master Artist from 4-7 pm on Saturday December 2, 2017 and runs through Jan 31, 2018. Robert Deyber is an American artist...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:00 PMPercussion Concert in Litchfield

On Sunday December 3, at 4:00p.m., St. Michael’s Parish welcomes a very special percussion concert featuring John Marshall and Mark Ingram.   John Marshall (pictured), is an award...

Cost: Suggested Freewill Offering $20

Where:
St. Michael's Parish
25 South Street
Just off the Litchfield Green
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: St. Michael's-Litchfield
Telephone: 860-567-4456
Contact Name: Jo Ann Jaacks
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
Jivan Wolf MasterJewlery: In The Realm of Light

The Byrde + the b is pleased to announce the opening of Jivan Wolf master jeweler from 4-7 pm on Saturday December 2, 2017 and runs through Jan 31, 2018. Jivan Wolf hand fabricates jewelry...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMMiniature Masterpieces Holiday Art Exhibit

December 1st - December 30th The show opens with a reception on Saturday, December 2nd from 11AM to 4PM.  The Fine Line Art Gallery’s Holiday Art Show 'Miniature...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

8:00 PMWCSU Percussion Ensemble

The WCSU Percussion Ensemble will perform at 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the university's Westside campus, 43...

Cost: 6.00

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Symphonic Band and Concert Choir

The Symphonic Band and Concert Choir will perform at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the university's Westside...

Cost: 6.00

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:00 PMA Toast to the Holidays Live Concert

“A TOAST TO THE HOLIDAYS” LIVE CONCERT BY BOB & CLADIA HUGHES AND PIANIST MARK TEMPLETON  Coffee, tea, and sweets will be served.  Music made possible by the NW CT...

Cost: $5.00 pp

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Website »

More information
2:30 PM - 4:45 PMFestive Flute & Harp Concert in Litchfield

The Women’s Forum of Litchfield welcomes flutist Jennifer Berman and harpist Susan Knapp Thomas to perform a special holiday concert at St. Michael’s Parish, 25 South Street, just off...

Cost: $10 for non-members

Where:
St. Michael's Parish
25 South Street
Just off the Litchfield Green
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Women's Forum of Litchfield
Telephone: 860-567-3966
Contact Name: Bibby Veerman
Website »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Coffeehouse

WCSU will present the Midtown Coffeehouse at 8 p.m. in the Colonial Corner in the Student Center on the university's Midtown campus, 181 White St. in Danbury. The final coffeehouse of the...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMMiniature Masterpieces Holiday Art Exhibit

December 1st - December 30th The show opens with a reception on Saturday, December 2nd from 11AM to 4PM.  The Fine Line Art Gallery’s Holiday Art Show 'Miniature...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

8:00 PM - 9:30 PMThe 1940s Radio Hour - On Stage at Shepaug

SHEPAUG TO STAGE THE 1940s RADIO HOUR OPENING NIGHT – FRIDAY DECEMBER 8 WASHINGTON, CT,  November 5, 2017 – Shepaug Dramatics is proud to bring The 1940s Radio Hour to the stage at Shepaug...

Cost: $10 Per Ticket, $5 for Seniors and Veterans

Where:
Shepaug Valley School
159 South Street
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Shepaug Valley School
Telephone: 203-770-1891
Contact Name: Julie King
Website »

More information
7:00 PMAmahl and the Night Visitors

The WCSU Department of Music will present "Amahl and the Night Visitors" at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8, and 2 and 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 in Ives Concert Hall in White Hall on the university's Midtown...

Cost: 12.00

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PMWCSU Presents "Happy Holiday from Irving Berlin: A Musical Revue"

The Department of Theatre Arts will present "Happy Holiday from Irving Berlin: A Musical Revue" in the MainStage Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the WCSU Westside...

Cost: $7-15

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMMiniature Masterpieces Holiday Art Exhibit

December 1st - December 30th The show opens with a reception on Saturday, December 2nd from 11AM to 4PM.  The Fine Line Art Gallery’s Holiday Art Show 'Miniature...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

2:00 PM - 3:30 PMThe 1940s Radio Hour - On Stage at Shepaug

SHEPAUG TO STAGE THE 1940s RADIO HOUR OPENING NIGHT – FRIDAY DECEMBER 8 WASHINGTON, CT,  November 5, 2017 – Shepaug Dramatics is proud to bring The 1940s Radio Hour to the stage...

Cost: $10 Per Ticket, $5 for Seniors and Veterans

Where:
Shepaug Valley School
159 South Street
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Shepaug Valley School
Telephone: 203-770-1891
Contact Name: Julie King
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 11:30 AMFREE Kids Story Time

New Morning will host a Kids Story Time on Saturday Dec 9th at 10:30am. Join local author  Andrea Vlahakis as she reads her book "Christmas Eve Blizzard". Afterwards kids...

Cost: FREE

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMLocal Makers Market at The Smithy Store

The Smithy Store will host a pop-up shop on Saturday, December 9 from 1 – 5pm on the 2nd floor Loft Gallery of the store. The event will coincide with the town-wide, annual ‘New...

Cost: free

Where:
The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston , CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:00 PMNew York Times Best Selling Author Kurt Andersen at Gunn Memorial Library

We are pleased to welcome New York Times bestselling author and political commentator, Kurt Andersen, for a talk and signing of two of his recently published books, You Can’t Spell America...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 9:30 PMMingle &n Jingle

Jingle & Mingle is a festive Holiday dinner party to support Litchfield Jazz Camp. The evening includes appetizers, dinner, and dessert by Ciesco Catering and a complimentary signature...

Cost: $75

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMThe 1940s Radio Hour - On Stage at Shepaug

SHEPAUG TO STAGE THE 1940s RADIO HOUR OPENING NIGHT – FRIDAY DECEMBER 8 Shepaug Dramatics is proud to bring The 1940s Radio Hour to the...

Cost: $10 Per Ticket, $5 for Seniors and Veterans

Where:
Shepaug Valley School
159 South Street
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Shepaug Valley School
Telephone: 203-770-1891
Contact Name: Julie King
Website »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU hosts Love Wins Concert

The Love Wins Benefit Concert, A Celebration of Music to Benefit the Ana Grace Marquez-Greene Scholarship Fund at WCSU and featuring Jimmy Greene, will be at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, in the...

Cost: 35.00

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMMiniature Masterpieces Holiday Art Exhibit

December 1st - December 30th The show opens with a reception on Saturday, December 2nd from 11AM to 4PM.  The Fine Line Art Gallery’s Holiday Art Show 'Miniature...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

