Enchanting Ensemble

The Sherman Ensemble raises the bar and our spirits

By Kristin Nord

Great but often unspoken pleasures of attending a live performance is the chance to commune with the music. Seeing the vigor of a bow stroke, or the remarkable breath control exerted by a classically trained flutist or a singer, it becomes obvious that rigorous training has gone into those special evenings of music making.

For the past 35 years, artistic director Eliot T. Bailen and his wife, flutist Susan Rotholz, have brought such transformative experiences to Litchfield and Dutchess counties, as founders of The Sherman Ensemble . Whether it is jazz on the weekend after Thanksgiving, or chamber music performed during its Baroque concert in January, the Sherman Ensemble’s loyal audiences have thrived on its programing.

While the couple are engaged in multi-faceted classical music performance and teaching careers in metro New York, when they program for local audiences, they kick up their musical heels. And when a listener sits in St. Andrew’s Church in Kent, as the late afternoon sun streams through its stained-glass windows, holding the liner notes lovingly prepared by the Reverand on one’s lap, one can’t help but agree that music of this caliber remains a mighty vehicle for discovery and enchantment.